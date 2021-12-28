In some wards, BJP fights till last votes to secure win

There were wards where the BJP won with a margin as low as 300 or 11 votes.

In ward no. 2, sitting councillor of BJP Mahesh Inder Sidhu defeated Congress H S Lucky by a margin of 11 votes. This ward comprises posh sectors.

Similarly, in ward no. 3, BJP’s Dalip Sharma defeated Congress’s Ravi Kumar by a margin of 90 votes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party managed to save its ward no. 11, with BJP’s Anup Gupta defeating AAP’s Omkar Singh Aulakh with a margin of just 167 votes. Aulakh gave a tough fight to the BJP.

Similarly, in ward no. 14, BJP’s Kuljeet Sandhu managed to win from AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar by a margin of just 253 votes.

In ward no. 35, AAP’s J J Singh gave a tough fight to the BJP candidate but the latter won by a margin of 474 votes.

Sitting councillor Jagtar Singh Jagga’s wife Sarabjit Kaur too managed to save her seat of ward no. 6 by a margin of 502 votes from Congress candidate.

There were three wards where the Bharatiya Janata Party lost by less than 100 votes. AAP’s Suman won by a margin of 12 votes, Congress’s Gurpreet Sharma won against BJP’s Bhupinder by a margin of nine votes and AAP’s Anju Katyal won against BJP’s Heera Negi by a margin of 76 votes.

Even as the AAP put up a good performance, AAP leader and former Congressman Chander Mukhi Sharma lost to Congress’s Sachin Galav in ward no. 13 by a margin of 285 votes.

City Congress chief Subhash Chawla’s son Sumit Chawla lost in ward no. 14. BJP’s Kuljeet Sandhu won there defeating AAP candidate by a margin of 253 votes.

Security of 103 candidates was forfeited. There were 203 candidates in the fray.