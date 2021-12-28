scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
In some wards, BJP fights till last votes to secure win

There were three wards where the BJP lost by less than 100 votes on Monday

Written by Hina Rohtaki | Chandigarh |
December 28, 2021 6:16:51 am
There were three wards where the Bharatiya Janata Party lost by less than 100 votes. (File)

There were wards where the BJP won with a margin as low as 300 or 11 votes.
In ward no. 2, sitting councillor of BJP Mahesh Inder Sidhu defeated Congress H S Lucky by a margin of 11 votes. This ward comprises posh sectors.

Similarly, in ward no. 3, BJP’s Dalip Sharma defeated Congress’s Ravi Kumar by a margin of 90 votes.
The Bharatiya Janata Party managed to save its ward no. 11, with BJP’s Anup Gupta defeating AAP’s Omkar Singh Aulakh with a margin of just 167 votes. Aulakh gave a tough fight to the BJP.

Similarly, in ward no. 14, BJP’s Kuljeet Sandhu managed to win from AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar by a margin of just 253 votes.

In ward no. 35, AAP’s J J Singh gave a tough fight to the BJP candidate but the latter won by a margin of 474 votes.

Sitting councillor Jagtar Singh Jagga’s wife Sarabjit Kaur too managed to save her seat of ward no. 6 by a margin of 502 votes from Congress candidate.

Even as the AAP put up a good performance, AAP leader and former Congressman Chander Mukhi Sharma lost to Congress’s Sachin Galav in ward no. 13 by a margin of 285 votes.

City Congress chief Subhash Chawla’s son Sumit Chawla lost in ward no. 14. BJP’s Kuljeet Sandhu won there defeating AAP candidate by a margin of 253 votes.

Security of 103 candidates was forfeited. There were 203 candidates in the fray.

