In report to HC, Chandigarh admin says 3 PSA oxygen generators to be functional in 2 days

In a status report filed in Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding the Covid-19 situation and its management, the Chandigarh administration has submitted that the trial for three PSA oxygen generators is complete and they will be functional within two days.

The status report has been submitted by the Director Health Services, Dr Amandeep Kang, before the bench of Justices Rajan Gupta and Karamjit Singh.

Regarding the issue of availability of oxygen, the report states that “the Chandigarh administration is equipped with 3 modes of supply and generation of oxygen to patients”.

The report of Chandigarh administration firstly mentions liquid oxygen, which is compressed into liquid form and stored in cryogenic tanks which have been set up at PGI Chandigarh, GMCH 32, GMCH 48 and GMSH 16. The report then mentions Type B (10.2 litres) and Type D (46.7 litres) oxygen cylinders which are made available at all government hospitals. Lastly, the report mentions PSA oxygen generator, and further submits: “The Government of India has provided 3 oxygen generators. Theses have been installed at GMCH 32, GMCH 48, GMSH 16. The trial runs of all three PSA oxygen generators is complete and they will be functional within a period of 2 days. The PSA oxygen generator separates oxygen from compressed air by way of a process known as Pressure Swing Absorption.”

The Chandigarh administration report adds that to ensure people wear masks, they have increased the fine amount to Rs 1,000 and the 39,207 challans have been issued in Chandigarh till April 14.

At the Burail Jail, regular checks have been done to ensure that masks are worn properly. The tailoring section of model jail has stitched about 1.8 lakh masks and supplied further to various government departments. The physical meetings of inmates have been stopped and e-mulakat, wherein inmates talk to family members over phone, has been initiated.

The Punjab government also filed a reply through Kumar Rahul, secretary of the health and family welfare department, stating that since March 5, 2020, when ‘Mission Fateh’ was launched by the Chief Minister, 30,916 patients have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Punjab against a total of 66.9 lakh samples tested. At present, there are 36,709 active cases in the state and 2.64 lakh patients have been discharged from various hospitals. Meanwhile, the state government has procured drugs and consumables to the extent of Rs 167.28 crore during the period of Covid beginning March 2020.

It has been further submitted by the Punjab government status report that testing for Covid-19 has increased to 2,23,026 tests per million.