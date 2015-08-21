In rare instance, apex Sikh body allows protest on day of interview

People protest outside Golden Temple on Thursday. (Source: Express Photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)

In a rare display of tolerance to dissent, the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday allowed a protest at its doorstep against its decision to create the chief secretary post, that too when interviews for the post were being conducted. The protest was led by SGPC employee and Hazoori Ragi Baldev Singh Vadala.

The SGPC is not known to accommodate such opposition. The last time such a dharna was held, against then Akal Takht Jathedar Joginder Singh Vedanti in 2003, the SGPC task force attacked the protesters and threw them out of the Golden Temple premises. Sikhs also traditionally do not resort to protesting outside the SGPC office located in the Golden Temple, where thousands of devotees and tourists come to pay obeisance.

There is, however, speculation that Thursday’s protest faced no such hurdles as there is a section within the SGPC that is opposed to the creation of the chief secretary post.

[realted-post]

The post has been allegedly created under pressure from Deputy Chief Minister Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is also president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which controls the SGPC.

The protesters sat at the Golden Temple entrance adjacent to the community kitchen even as the SGPC task force made no effort to disrupt them. They were carrying posters with slogans against the proposed appointment of the chief secretary.

“There is no provision for this appointment in the Gurudwara act. There is no need for someone to get paid Rs 3 lakh a month when the SGPC is already doing well. It is a wastage of the money of devotees,” Hazoori Vadala said.

“This protest has the silent backing of the top SGPC political leadership. Apart from that, officials in high posts in the body also do not want a new boss. Otherwise no one would have allowed this protest,” a SAD SGPC member said. The protesters later met Akal Takht Jathedar Gaini Gurbachan Singh and submitted a memorandum on their demands.

Eight candidates turn up

Eight candidates appeared for the interview for newly-created top post in the SGPC . SGPC general secretary Sukhdev Singh Bhaura, interim member Rajinder Singh Chawla and vice-president Raghujit Singh Virk conducted the interview. Three candidates were rejected as they were not baptized Sikhs. Three retired bureaucrats also appeared for the interview. Among the interviewees, the most prominent is ex-bank official Harcharan Singh. Many Sikh bodies have accused the SGPC of designing the criteria for the post in such a manner that it would ensure then selection of Harcharan Singh. He is considered close to Sukhbir Singh Badal.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App