In Punjab, suspended UP MLA’s family says Cong action won’t impact ties with party

While Congress action against Raebareli Sadar MLA Aditi Singh (32), who has been suspended as General Secretary of Congress Women’s Wing for “indiscipline”, has created ripples in party circles, her family of hardcore Congress supporters in Punjab is unfazed by the development.

Aditi’s husband, Angad Saini (28), is a Congress MLA from Nawanshahr Assembly segment in Punjab. Angad’s family is considered to be close to the Punjab CM Captain Amrinder Singh, and Nawanshahr has been a family bastion for years. In fact, till now even Aditi was considered close to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Both Angad and Aditi are youngest MLAs in their respective state Assemblies.

But Aditi earned the Congress’s ire by questioning the party’s move to assign 1,000 buses to ferry migrants in UP. Calling it a cruel joke, she had tweeted, “If you had buses, why you didn’t send them to Rajasthan, MP, and Maharashtra?”

Responding to the controversy, Nawanshahr MLA Angad Saini said: “We may have a difference of opinion on some issues, but still I am a hardcore Congressman and my relations with the party are mine, while her ties are her responsibility. She is an independent, fearless leader who speaks her mind.”

He added that whatever was happening in UP had nothing to do with Punjab as Aditi was speaking for her constituency.

Former Congress MLA from Nawanshahr and mother-in-law of Aditi Singh, Guriqbal Kaur Babli, while speaking to The Indian Express said that if Angad has his individual identity, so does Aditi. “If Aditi is married to my son that does not mean that she should not speak her mind. While we are hardcore Congress family, Aditi’s father had never depended on any party and contested independently. Angad is carrying forward the legacy of his family, while Aditi has to carry forward her family’s legacy. I admire independent and self-respecting women.”

Angad’ late father, Parkash Singh Saini, had remained MLA from Nawanshahr during Captain Amarinder Singh’s earlier tenure as CM from 2002 to 2007. Aditi’s late father, Akhilesh Partap Singh, had also remained MLA from the Raebareli Sadar Assembly segment.

Angad’s grandfather, Dilbagh Singh, was a six-time MLA from Nawanshahr and after the death of Angad’s father in 2010, his mother Guriqbal Kaur Babli, got elected from the same seat in 2012.

In the 2017 election, Angad had contested against his own uncle, Charanjit Singh Chani, who was an AAP candidate, and won. SAD was number two on the seat, while AAP had finished third.

Angad and Aditi had got married last year in November. Both had got elected to their respective state Assemblies in 2017.

Several senior Congress leaders, including a Cabinet minister, told The Indian Express that the developments in UP will not impact ties of Aditi’s family with the Congress in Punjab and at the level of the high-command.

