In Punjab, reluctance for Covaxin jabs among those wanting to fly abroad

Health officials of Punjab are having a hard time trying to inoculate people, especially youngsters, with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine.

The vaccine is yet to get the approval from World Health Organization (WHO), and many beneficiaries have expressed hesitancy in taking a Covaxin shot, while questioning its efficacy.

Health officials told The Indian Express that a stock of at least 1.25 lakh Covaxin doses was lying with the state unused, mainly because people who want to fly abroad — NRIs, and their families etc—do not want to take the vaccine in apprehensions that it might lead to complications with their NRI status in the future.

The reluctance for Covaxin shots, coupled with an ‘overall short supply of vaccines’ is being cited as reasons by officials for the slow vaccination pace in Punjab. On June 21 (Monday), the day the Centre’s new vaccination policy came into force, while neighbouring state of Haryana jabbed a whopping 6.27 lakh people with the vaccine doses, including more than a lakh beneficiaries in Gurgaon alone, Punjab could administer just 93,224 doses across the state.

As per the new policy, the Centre will now procure and supply vaccine doses to states for all age groups (18-44 years and 45+) free of cost. Earlier, while the Centre was supplying doses for 45+ category only, the states had to buy doses directly for the 18-44 age group beneficiaries.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Hussan Lal, principal secretary of health, Punjab, said that while Covishield stock in the state has almost dried up in the past 4-5 days, there was still more than one lakh doses of Covaxin in stock.

“We have more than 1 lakh Covaxin doses in stock. People are reluctant in taking Covaxin shots because it is still awaiting WHO approval. Every other household in Punjab has an NRI whose family or relatives or friend wants to visit abroad in the coming months or years. Even students who want to fly abroad are not showing eagerness in taking Covaxin. So, while we have almost exhausted our Covishield stock, the Covaxin doses are still lying unused.”

Lal added that overall too, Punjab was getting fewer vaccines when compared to Haryana. “As per today’s Cowin dashboard data, Punjab has inoculated 56 lakh people whereas Haryana has reached 80 lakh. This clearly shows that they have got more supply than us. Punjab has actually administered 66 lakh doses, but earlier we were using our own COVA app for registering 18-44 age group beneficiaries. After the Centre’s policy change, the data is yet to be integrated. Hence, Cowin is showing 10 lakh fewer doses administered. The issue is being sorted out,” he said.

“We are left with just a day’s stock of Covishield and in some districts, we did not even have Covishield vaccines for Tuesday. Less than 80,000 doses of Covishield are left, which will be enough for a day only,” said Lal.

Vikas Garg, nodal officer for vaccines, Punjab, said, “We are still administering vaccines to priority groups only in the 18-44 category. It is still not open for all which is another reason for the low numbers. We have suggested to the government that now vaccination should be opened for all in the 18-44 category like it is for the 45+ category. Some ratio of Covaxin doses is also reserved for second doses as per the Centre’s guidelines.”

As per the data accessed by The Indian Express, on June 19 and 20 Punjab had received a supply of 79,000 and 80,050 doses of Covishield respectively from the Centre.

Garg said, “Till June 30, Punjab is expected to get a supply of 7 lakh doses. So when the total supply is 7 lakh for the next eight days then how can we achieve numbers such as 6 lakh doses in a day? I cannot comment on how Haryana inoculated 6.27 lakh doses in a day. They did it only because they had a higher number of vaccine doses in stock.”

An analysis of the data also shows that while Haryana administered 6.27 lakh doses in a day on June 21, it jabbed just 50,000 and 30,000 people on June 19 and 20, respectively. Punjab, on the other hand, inoculated more than 90,000 people on both June 19 and June 20.

Rajeev Arora, additional chief secretary, Haryana, said that they managed to inoculate 6.27 lakh beneficiaries in a day because of the ‘efforts and hard work of health department staff. “We are not getting more doses than Punjab or any other state. We are simply putting effort to reach every individual in our state. June 21 was the day of our mega vaccination drive and we had 9 lakh doses in stock of which 6.27 lakh were used. We also did not hoard the doses in advance in preparation for June 21, as is being assumed. We use vaccines as per stock availability and not at a slower pace, deliberately,” said Arora.