In Punjab, Raghav Chadha seeks suggestions to be raised in House

August 8, 2022 4:06:49 am
Even as his appointment as chairman of an advisory panel has landed in the midst of a row, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha Sunday released a phone number asking people to give suggestions about issues that should be raised in Parliament.
Calling it a first of its kind initiative to strengthen the voice of common people, Chadha said that he was inspired by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s commitment to work for the welfare of people. Anyone can call on 9910944444 and register his or her suggestion, he said, adding that through the number, people can send their suggestions and feedback on the issues they wish to be raised in Parliament. People can also share videos or documents through WhatsApp on this number.
He added that the aim is to seek suggestions and address the concerns of three crore Punjabis, whose voice is rarely heard in Parliament. “People can directly reach out to me on this number and I will be their medium to Parliament. I vow to consider every suggestion that we receive on this helpline,” he said.
Earlier in Parliament, the MP had raised the issue of rising fuel prices in the country, depleting ground water of Punjab, anti-farmers policies and many other pro-people issues for the welfare of the Punjab.
