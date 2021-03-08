In Punjab, no respite in Covid numbers, another 1,051 positive

With 17 fresh deaths as per Friday’s bulletin, the toll in Punjab due to Covid reached 5,927.

Punjab recorded 1,051 fresh Covid cases and 17 more deaths, as per the state bulletin, Sunday.

In the second-highest single-day toll this month, 17 people died due to Covid in Punjab Sunday. On March 1, 18 deaths were reported in 24 hours.

Also, it is for the third time in this month that daily case count crossed 1,000-mark. On March 4, a total of 1,074 new cases were recorded and on Friday (March 7), there were 1,179 fresh cases.

With 1,179 fresh coronavirus cases, the total infections reached 1,88,391. The maximum fresh cases were recorded in SBS Nagar (157), Jalandhar (131) and Ludhiana (108).

While 14 patients in Punjab continue to be ‘critical and on ventilator support’, 143 are on oxygen support.

The maximum active cases are in Mohali district (SAS Nagar) 996.

Vaccination with comorbidities: Day 6

As many as 2,072 beneficiaries (60+ and 45-59 years with comorbidities) were vaccinated in Punjab Sunday. With this, a total of 33,185 beneficiaries from this category have been vaccinated in five days since phase-2 vaccination started on March 1.

A total of 1.81 lakh beneficiaries (healthcare + frontline workers) with first dose and 49,492 with dose 2, have been vaccinated in Punjab in phase 1 till Sunday.

In total for phase 1 and 2, Punjab has administered 2.64 lakh doses of Covid vaccine till Sunday.