In Punjab, mobile clinics planned for crowded areas

Amid rising number of Covid-19 cases and fatalities, Punjab government is set to start mobile clinics in Ludhiana and Patiala on pilot project basis shortly. In a high-level meeting, a decision to this effect was taken on Monday.

Principal Secretary (Health) Hussan Lal said the mobile clinics were aimed at reaching out to population above 40 and more in slum and crowded areas in the two cities.

Lal told The Indian Express, “Going by the data of infections, there is a need to reach out to people in such areas for testing. The mobile clinics would cater to low income, peri-urban and slum areas having no nearby health facility. The mobile clinics would offer medical services for the routine ailments and in suspected cases would collect Covid-19 samples. In fact, during my last tenure as National Health Mission Director, 23 urban health kiosks were set up in Ludhiana, Mohali, Bathinda, Jalandhar and Amritsar. We are reviving those kiosks to reach out to vulnerable population, particularly those who are aged 40 and above. The data shows that people aged between 20 and 40 years constituted majority of those undergoing testing. We are now focusing on those above 40 years of age in such crowded localities who are more vulnerable to the infection.”

He said the government had decided to set up five such mobile clinic teams in Patiala and eight in Ludhiana.

Punjab government’s health advisor and former director of PGI, Dr K K Talwar, said, “Mobile clinics would take samples using rapid antigen testing method.”

