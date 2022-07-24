In Punjab govt’s free power promise, a shock for SC, BC consumers

TWENTY-three days after the AAP government announced 300 units of free power in the state, a notification by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Saturday set forth some conditions for the Scheduled Caste (SC), Backward Caste (BC), non-SC BPL and BC BPL category of consumers and made it mandatory for them to fill up a self-declaration form.

The move sparked criticism, with Congress and SAD accusing the government of cheating and betraying people in the name of free power.

Earlier, consumers from SC, BC, non-SC BPL and BC BPL categories were to get 300 units of power free, regardless of their consumption. But, the notification says, they will now be considered at par with the general category consumer — who has to pay the entire bill if his consumption exceeds 300 units — if they are income tax payees, government employees (except class IV), pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10,000, chairpersons of corporations, elected representatives (current or former) or in a political post.

They will also be treated at par with general category consumers if they or their family members are doctor, engineer, advocate, chartered accountant or architect.

The notification stated that all consumers from SC, BC, and BPL categories would have to now give an undertaking that they do not fall in these categories if they want to avail of the 300 units of free power regardless of consumption.

The notification said all other domestic consumers, except those covered under above categories, will have to pay energy charges for their entire consumption as per applicable tariff issued by Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) from time to time, along with fixed charges, meter rentals and government levies/taxes, in case their consumption is more than 600 units bimonthly / 300 units monthly.



Consumers who have a load of up to 7 KW would get a subsidy of Rs 3 per unit as was introduced by former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

As per guidelines issued by PSPCL, families from SC, BC, non-SC BPL and non-BC BPL categories will not have to pay anything for using up to 300 units every month. If they consume 301 units and above, they will have to pay for only for those units. People from other categories would have to pay the entire amount.

In case of PSPCL employees, they are eligible for the concession if they have bimonthly consumption up to 600 units /monthly consumption up to 300 units.

Free power was among guarantees promised by the AAP.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said many conditions have been imposed in the latest notification. “The conditions for getting free power are such that not many households will be eligible for 600 units of free power,” he said.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said the notification has “exposed another fraud” of the Bhagwant Mann government. The party said that conditions laid down make it clear that more than 80 per cent people will be deprived of this.