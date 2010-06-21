The coveted post of Senior Superintendent of Police,Chandigarh,has once again become a bone of contention among four IPS officers of Punjab cadre.

On April 14,the Chandigarh Administration had asked the Punjab government to send a panel of three IPS officers. From the panel,one name will be forwarded to Delhi for appointment as UT SSP.

But so far,the Punjab government has not responded,as intense lobbying is being done to get the post.

Reminders have been sent by Administration,but the list of names is not forthcoming.

We have issued reminders to the Punjab government,but they have not responded so far. It appears that they are yet to finalise the three names out of which one will be selected as UT Senior Superintendent of Police, a senior UT official said .

Names of four prominent IPS officers  Nau Nihal Singh,R K Jaiswal,Arun Pal and Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh  are doing the rounds.

Sources in the Punjab government said initially a panel of three officers  Nau Nihal Singh,R K Jaiswal and Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh  was prepared.

These officers were asked by the Punjab Director General of Polices office to give their consent to be included in the panel. The three officers had reportedly agreed.

But at the last minute,a senior Punjab politician intervened and Vijay Pratap Singhs name was dropped from the panel and Arun Pals name was included.

Sources said Vijay Pratap Singhs tough attitude was one of the reasons for his removal from the list.

Among the four contenders,Nau Nihal Singh and R K Jaiswal are considered front-runners.

Nau Nihal Singh is well-connected in Punjab and Haryana political circles. Besides,he is the son-in-law of Haryana Advocate General H S Hooda,considered close to the Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

R K Jaiswal is also considered politically well-connected in Punjab and Delhi.

The panel is yet to be finalised. It is going to take some time, Punjab Home Secretary A R Talwar said. I am not aware of any lobbying in the matter.

Incidentally,Surinder Kaur,wife of Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal,is

undergoing treatment for cancer in the United States of America these days.

The tenure of UT SSP S S Srivastava,a 1994-batch IPS officer,will end on September 9,2010.

The post of UT SSP is considered crucial,as most of the top leaders of the two states,including the Chief Ministers,are based in Chandigarh. A Punjab cadre IPS officer is posted as UT SSP.

In wake of the 2012 Assembly elections in Punjab,the post becomes even more crucial.

Chandigarh a dream posting

Chandigarh has always been a dream posting for IAS and IPS officers of Haryana and Punjab cadres. Lobbying for these posts starts well in advance.

Recently,frenetic lobbying was witnessed in Haryana for the post of Home Secretary. In fact,the post remained vacant for nearly six months till Ram Niwas was finally appointed.

Similar activity was seen in 2002,when Punjab cadre IPS officers Harpreet Singh Sidhu and Gaurav Yadavs names were doing the rounds for the post of UT SSP. Finally,Yadavs name was cleared.

