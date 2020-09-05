In Punjab, free food packets for poor families to encourage Covid-19 testing

The programme will start from Patiala, one of the worst affected districts, Amaridner said, while directing other districts to make similar arrangements.

To encourage more and more people to get tested for Covid-19, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced distribution of free food packets to poor families who do not want to get themselves tested for fear of isolation impacting their meagre earnings.

The CM said the distribution of free food packets would encourage poor families to go for early testing, which was imperative to check the spread of the pandemic and control the increasing fatality rate in Punjab.

The programme will start from Patiala, one of the worst affected districts, he said, while directing other districts to make similar arrangements.

Accepting the suggestion of state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, CM said said district Congress committees and local MLAs will help the district administration in the distribution of such packets.

He was chairing a virtual meeting with elected representatives, including state ministers and MLAs, as well as senior officials. This is the first of such meetings the CM plans to hold to fight the malicious propaganda being spread over Covid-19 in villages.

Noting that people were also scared of hospitalisation, Amarinder said his government was encouraging home isolation to combat this fear and had also decided to remove posters from outside the homes of patients to end the stigma attached to their isolation.

