In Punjab four lakh await PM-Kisan grant, state says more eligible under revised rules

More than four lakh Punjab farmers are still awaiting the grant promised to them by the Centre under the Pardhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. This even as Punjab government said Sunday that now 20 lakh in the state will be eligible for PM-KISAN scheme, against 16 lakh earlier, as Centre’s revised notification has extended the benefit to all farmers irrespective of the size of their landholdings.

The new notification was received by the state government Friday. Under the PM-Kisan scheme earlier, only small and marginal farmers were to get Rs 6,000 annually from the Centre directly into their accounts in three installments of Rs 2,000 each.

About those still waiting for the first two instalments under the scheme, state authorities said that there was no delay on their part in clearing and uploading the details of these farmers on PM-Kisan portal.

“Till date, only 12 lakh farmers out of 16 lakh farmers, who were eligible for it as per first notification, received the first two instalments of Rs 2,000 each while nearly four lakh more have been waiting,” said Secretary, Agriculture, Punjab, Kahan Singh Pannu, while speaking to The Indian Express. He said the details of eligible farmers had been uploaded on the PM-Kisan portal.

Agriculture Officer and Assistant State Nodal Officer for PM-Kisan scheme, Ranjodh Singh, said that around 20 lakh farmers will get this benefit now. He added that earlier around 18.50 lakh farmers were there in Punjab as per the last survey conducted few years back, but since every year farm land holdings get sub-divided among family members, the number would go up by 1.5 to 2 lakh more.

He said: “After first notification, the details of all eligible farmers were uploaded on the PM-Kisan portal, but still over four lakh farmers are awaiting their first two instalments and now also when all the farmers are eligible for it, the details of remaining farmers too would be uploaded immediately after the notification by the state government.”

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ekta Dakaunda general secretary Jagmohan Singh that this amount was only a token assistance. “We demand total farm loan waiver and the implementation of Swaminathan Commission report in its letter and spirit,” he said, adding that PM-Kisan scheme is silent on the landless farmers who are mostly among the poorest.