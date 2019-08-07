In Punjab, Congress MLA takes on transport minister over free run to private buses

Congress MLA from Zira, Kulbir Singh Zira, on Tuesday locked horns with the Transport Minister, Razia Sultana, over the non-availability of bus service on certain routes in his constituency and said that there seemed to be no check on private bus companies in the state, including those linked to the Badal family.

Taking advantage of the confrontation developing between the MLA and the Minister, Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjit Singh Bains also raised the issue and said that he had first pointed out the issue of “transport mafia” and the free run to private bus companies, including those run by Badals, over two years ago in the first session of the House after Congress came to power.

Raising the issue in Question Hour, Zira asked if there was proposal to run government buses on Ferozepur-Guru Harsahai, Mudki-Ferozepur, Ferozepur-Ruknewala, Sayanwala-Rajowal-Faridkot, Ferozepur-Attari-Mallawala and Ferozepur-Harike-Budhakot-Patti routes. He also said that even when government buses are run on such routes the service is discontinued after a month due to the interference of private bus companies who run buses on same routes.

Replying to the MLA, Razia Sultana said that the roadways bus service was stopped because the number of passengers who availed the service were very less. “If he wants these buses to be run then I would ask him to get passes made for the passengers. Else we will give permits for mini-buses very liberally and if anyone wants to run their mini-bus he can do so,” she said.

Zira retorted by implying that the minister was being misled by officials of her department. “This means that there are enough passengers for a mini bus which carries 40 passengers but not enough for a bus which can carry 52,” he said. Zira questioned the need to run Punjab Roadways or Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) if private bus companies including those belonging to a particular family were to be run in the state.

“Kidiyan chalauniyan ne kidiyan nayi chalaunia ae sawaal nayi hai (Whose buses are to be run and whose not is not the question),” Razia retorted saying the buses are run as per need.

At this point, Simarjit Singh Bains intervened in the issue. “Government ne vaada keeta si ke transport mafia khatam karaange. Chalo treasury bench MLA ne dass ti saari gall (Government had promised that it would put a stop to transport mafia. The treasury bench MLA has now revealed the facts). Everybody knows whose buses are run, I will take the name of Badals,” he said.

Bains claimed that private buses were being allowed longer wait time to pick passengers at bus stations compared to government buses. “Also PRTC Volvo bus has been stopped from entering Delhi but the bus of Badals is still allowed to enter,” he added.

Razia Sultana replied to Bains’s query by saying that nobody could be stopped from running their private buses. “We will certainly fix a time-table. I have taken up this department a short while back only,” she said even as Bains again interjected that it has been over two years since the issue was raised.

SAD leader Bikram Majithia took pot shots at Congress ranks on the issue. “My brother Zira wants that his ‘gaddi’ (bus) should also run and Bains’s ‘gaddi’ should also run. Secondly, I want to ask about the 5000 private buses being run, Kartar bus, or run by Angad my friend, or Dimpa (Congress leaders). Whoever runs illegal buses, file a FIR against them and throw them behind bars,” he said.