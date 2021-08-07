In Punjab CM’s Independence Day plan, subtle hint for Navjot Singh Sidhu

While the General Administration Department Friday released the programme for the ministers who will be unfurling the national flag in different districts, Sidhu is yet to make public any such plan.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh will be unfurling the Tricolour on Independence Day in Amritsar, in a move that is being seen as another step in the ongoing game of oneupmanship between him and state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who represents Amritsar East in the Assembly.

Sidhu remained entrenched in Amarinder’s home district and pocket borough Patiala for a couple of months. On Wednesday, Sidhu was at party MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur’s residence in Patiala. Jalalpur, who represents Ghanaur, was earlier considered as an aide Amarinder’s MP wife Preneet Kaur.

During his visit, Sidhu announced that he would support Jalalpur’s candidature in the 2022 Assembly polls drawing flak from several quarters. Jalalpur has been facing allegations of being involved in sand mining.

Sources said that Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla would be hosting the CM over dinner on the Independence Day. “It will also be a statement on shifting of power centre in the Majha region. Earlier, the Majha brigade used to exhibit influence, but now, with the change in scenario, Aujla and others are trying to convey a message that they are with the CM now,” a party leader said.

This the first time that politics was being played over unfurling of national flag also, the leader said, adding, “it is a message to Sidhu. If he plans to unfurl the Tricolour at his constituency, then the CM will address the state level function there”.

As per the programme, Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh would unfurl the national flag at Ropar and Deputy Speaker Sabha Ajaib Singh Bhatti at Faridkot. Local Government Minister Brahm Mahindra has been assigned Fatehgarh Sahib, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal will do it in Bathinda, Social Justice Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in Ferozepur, Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa in Gurdaspur and Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will unfurl the Tricolour at Nawanshahr.

Similarly Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary would unfurl the flat at Pathankot, Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Razia Sultana at Malerkotla, Medical Education and Research Minister Om Prakash Soni at Jalandhar, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi at Muktsar, Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa at Fatehgarh Sahib, Revenue Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar at Mansa, Water Resources Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria at Tarn Taran, Health and family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu at Patiala, Public Works Minister Vijay Inder Singla at Sangrur, Industry and Commerce Minister Sundar Sham Arora at Hoshiarpur and Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu will unfurl the national flag at Ludhiana.