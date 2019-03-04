In poll season, Kher hands over keys to EWS flats, flyover project kicks off

WITH LOK Sabha elections around the corner, Chandigarh is seeing a flurry of inaugurations and foundation stone laying ceremonies of much delayed big-ticket projects. Although UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore laid the foundation stone of the Tribune flyover besides inaugurating the flats at Maloya under the rehab scheme, he left within minutes leaving the stage free for MP Kirron Kher, who was merely ‘gracing the occasion’ as per the invitation. And MP Kher, who is in the race for the BJP ticket from Chandigarh, turned both the functions into yet another occasion to tomtom her work.

That the functions were timed to garner votes was evident when minutes before the ceremony, a video of Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, saying “it is all because of MP Kirron Kher’s two-year-long efforts” that the city will get its flyover, was played at the event and forwarded by Kher to the media.

Gadkari, in the video message from Delhi, gave all credit to Kirron Kher. He said, “When the DPR (detailed project report) of this project was made, the estimated price was around Rs 1,000 crore and it was difficult to give such a huge amount so I requested the MP that work of around Rs 300 crore be done in the first phase. It is due to MP Kirron Kher’s two-year-long efforts that this work is beginning now. I want to congratulate her that her efforts have borne fruit.”

Kher drove home the point in her speech, “Today is a special day for me and Chandigarh. I would like to thank Nitin Gadkari ji for giving Chandigarh this precious gift.” She further thanked the Governor of Punjab, all the officers of Chandigarh Administration and various stakeholders for the project. The latter responded in kind with adviser to administrator, Manoj Parida, saying, “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the Member of Parliament for taking this project on a priority basis, the result of which is today’s foundation stone ceremony. I feel that this flyover will be known in times to come as the signature bridge for Chandigarh.”

About the flyover

The flyover will start right after the Government Medical College and Hospital Chowk and cover the entire Tribune Chowk along Dakshin Marg. In addition to this, it will also have an underpass along Purv Marg and an elevated rotary at Tribune Chowk with slip roads on all the sides. The construction of the flyover and underpass will help ease the movement of traffic at one of the most busy junctions of the city.

The issue of congestion at the Tribune Chowk which falls on NH5 was taken up with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways a few years ago. The ministry had then accorded approval to engage the services of consultant for finding an appropriate solution to the problem. After reviewing the various proposals mooted by the consultant, the ministry had finally given a green signal to the flyover. The flyover is likely to be completed by June 2020.

Rift in BJP comes to the fore

The event also highlighted the rift in BJP. Sources close to MP Kirron Kher claimed that she kept calling city BJP chief Sanjay Tandon to sit next to her, but he refused to come up. They said Tandon was upset with Kher hogging all the credit. However, Tandon said he was sitting in the second row and though he was being called by his people to the first row, he carried on sitting where he was as he was talking to people around him.

Officers who were present on the occasion included Ajoy Kumar Sinha, Finance Secretary, Sanjay Beniwal, DGP, Chandigarh Police, O P Mishra, DIG, Chandigarh Police, Mandip Singh Brar, Deputy Commissioner Chandigarh, S S Nahar, Additional Director General, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, officers of Chandigarh Administration and other dignitaries from the city.