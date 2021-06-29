In poll season, AAP, SAD protests raise political heat in holy city

Punjab Police try to stop Youth Akali Dal activists from marching towards the residence of former IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, in Amritsar Monday. (Express Photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)

Amritsar witnessed two political protests Monday – one against newly inducted AAP leader Kunwar Vijay Pratap and the other against Congress MLA Raj Kumar Verka.

Youth Akali Dal (YAD) workers ‘gheraoed’ the residence of former IG-turned-AAP leader Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh accusing him of sheltering AAP’s Amritsar (West) constituency incharge Rajiv Bhagat in an alleged medical drugs scam.

YAD held a demonstration in front of Kunwar Vijay Pratap’s residence before they were detained by police. They broke police barricades while marching towards Pratap’s house.

Akali workers demanded a case against Pratap and also said that the probe should be handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) or the CBI.

YAD leader Gurpartap Singh Tikka said, “If investigated, shocking details would emerge about the role of Kunwar Vijay Pratap.”

In a separate protest, AAP took on MLA Raj Kumar Verka for making an allegedly false statement over regularising sanitation workers across Punjab. They also broke barricades to protest outside Verka’s home.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema, said, “Like all other sections, Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government has been trying to mislead the safai karamcharis. A few days back, Raj Kumar Verka had met Captain Amarinder Singh and announced regularisation of sanitation workers, which proved to be a bundle of lies.”