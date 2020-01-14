In political cross hairs now, ‘exclusive rights’ to PTC to telecast gurbani

“Gurbani is meant to educate people and spread message to larger audience… Akal Takht needs to take note of it,” Sunil Jakhar had said. “Gurbani is meant to educate people and spread message to larger audience… Akal Takht needs to take note of it,” Sunil Jakhar had said.

Amid a controversy over PTC, a Punjabi television network said to be managed by a firm owned by Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, being granted the exclusive rights to telecast hukamnamas and “gurbani” from Golden Temple, suspended party Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa said he and others will launch a movement and urge religious leaders to extend their support to us. “They are taking into their possession guru di baani also,” Dhindsa said.

On Sunday, state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar too had termed the PTC being granted exclusive rights as being in conflict of interest. “Gurbani is meant to educate people and spread message to larger audience… Akal Takht needs to take note of it,” Jakhar had said.

Sikh Siyasat, a news portal, termed the “exclusive hegemony over the broadcast of gurbani” as neither justified nor tolerable.

Paramjeet Singh, editor of Sikh Siyasat, said that PTC through notice dated January 10 to the news portal, which was routed through Facebook, has asserted that gurbani and hukamnamas were their ?intellectual property. “Intellectual property (IP) refers to creations of the mind, such as inventions, literary and artistic works, designs and symbols, names and images. In case of gurbani, Guru Sahib has made it apparent and emphasized that it is Nirankar’s (almighty) own hukam (order) and Nirankar in Itself,” Paramjeet Singh said.

PTC’s assertion that “Gurbani is their intellectual property amounts to “serious beadbi (sacrilege) of Sri Guru Granth Sahib”, he said.

“It’s time that Nanak Naam Leva Sangat across the world comes together, takes up this issue and gives a befitting reply to those who claim Gurbani as their intellectual property. This blasphemous intent needs to be nipped here and now,” he said.

