In Panchkula, more challans over seatbelt violations than missing helmets this year

In a trend reverse, the Panchkula traffic police has been issuing more challans against drivers without seatbelts, in comparison with challans issued against riders for not wearing helmet or turban. In the past seven months, the city’s traffic police issued 10,322 challans against drivers for not wearing seatbelts and 7,590 challans against riders for not wearing helmet or turban in the district. During the same period, 1,445 challans were issued to the front passengers without seatbelt.

Even as the number of challans issued remain high, the figures are notably lower than the previous years. According to an RTI reply, the number of challans issued in 2018 against drivers without seat belts was 12,275, while 23,125 challans were issued against riders without helmet. In 2017, the number of challans issued against drivers without seatbelts were down to 9,137 and against riders without helmet was 13,281.

While, in 2018, the number of two-wheelers violating traffic rules was about double the violations by four-wheelers, in 2017, the former was higher by two-thirds. However, in 2019, a two-thirds dip was recorded in traffic rules violations by two-wheelers.

Traffic police incharge, Mahabir said, they had received specific instructions by the seniors to keep a better check on all visible offences as these are the ones that cause maximum injury during an accident. As even if they are unable to stop an accident, the safety measures minimise the injuries.

Dr Amarjeet, incharge of Emergency at Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, stressed on the importance of wearing helmets, he said, “Every day, the Emergency department gets over four cases of head injuries due to road accidents, where the victim was riding without wearing a helmet. Victims receive severe head injuries in the majority of these cases.

It is unfortunate to see young people die in such accidents. Head is a delicate part of the body and any direct injury makes it difficult for the patients to survive. The cases in which patients survive, they are unable to live a normal life due to the various ailments that come along. Wearing helmets can prevent severe head injuries and a lot of hardship that the patients and their families go through.”