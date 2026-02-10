In Panchkula, land bought for Rs 1 cr, sold at Rs 5.8 cr in 21 days

A close associate of a revenue official in Haryana purchased 17 acres land for Rs 1 crore only to resell it three weeks later for Rs 5.8 crore — pocketing a neat profit of Rs 4.8 crore. The land in question allegedly belongs to the Pearls Group and the transaction was executed despite a Supreme Court stay on properties linked to it.

The deal, carried out in Panchkula, set the alarms bells ringing following which the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Vikram Singla, the tehsildar of Raipur Rani tehsil.

The ACB told a Panchkula court that Singla, District Revenue Officer (DRO) at the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) Joginder Sharma, and a Bhiwani district resident Naveen “earned profits running into crores from this land”. Singla, 48, was arrested on January 31 and is currently in judicial custody after a five-day police remand. The bureau has confirmed that it intends to interrogate Sharma and his “associate” Naveen, and has already searched their premises. To avoid arrest, Sharma has moved a Panchkula court with an anticipatory bail plea, which will be heard on February 11. His counsel, Deepanshu Bansal, said the court has sought a response from the ACB on the bail application. Bansal, who is also representing Singla, described his arrest as “a violation of Supreme Court directions in the matter” and argued that “there is no allegation of either demanding or accepting a bribe against the revenue official”.