In Panchkula, INLD member certified ‘full vaccinated’ against coronavirus without receiving second dose

A beneficiary in Panchkula was certified fully vaccinated against Covid on Wednesday, even though he stated that he has only received a single dose of the vaccine.

Karundeep Chaudhary, a member of INLD who unsuccessfully stood for the 2019 assembly elections from the district, had taken the first dose of Covaxin on May 6 and was eligible for his second dose on June 3. “But I avoided taking the second dose as I had been going through a seasonal allergic reaction due to which I had been put on antibiotics. My consulting doctor had asked me to get the vaccine only a week after the antibiotics stopped. I was planning on booking my slot this weekend,” said Karun.

However, late Wednesday evening, Karun received an alert of having received the dose. “I was shocked. I was sitting with my family when this message arrived. How could I have been two places at once?” he questioned.

“The health department must have seen that I am a beneficiary whose window of getting the second jab was ending and gave my jab to someone else. I am a person who understood what had happened and raised my voice. But there must be so many more who would have simply been denied a second jab stating that as per their website they have already received it,” said Karundeep, adding, “This might even just be a tactic to boost their vaccine numbers. Show people being vaccinated without actually vaccinating them.”

Though Karun has been issued the certificate, details of him receiving the second jab have not been made available. “They have not detailed on the certificate as to when I scheduled my vaccination, where and what time I received it to escape scrutiny,” he further said.

“In this particular case, the beneficiary had taken his first dose from Ambala and thus the second certificate too must have been issued from there. Our Panchkula portal does not show details of this number,” said Dr Meenu Sasan, District Immunisation Officer.

Meanwhile, Dr Bela Sharma, District Immunisation Officer, Ambala said, “I do not know how this could have happened. Maybe it was by mistake. He should take up this matter on a senior level here in Ambala.”

The young INLD member took to Twitter to share what had happened. “Vaccine scam Haryana. How can the health department upload certificate of second dose if I have not even scheduled an appointment? Who has been vaccinated instead of me? Fake vaccine certificates are now being issued,” read his tweet, in which he also tagged CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

As per sources in the health department, hospitals across Haryana are issuing lists of people whose time-period for the second dose is either coming to an end or has already expired. These people are being contacted to check whether they have already received second dose and somehow may have slipped through the registration process.

The certificates are then being updated. “In this case, maybe they did not contact the person and just updated his history,” said a senior official of from the state health department.