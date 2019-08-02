In Panchkula Civil Hospital, vaccine for dog bite still out of stock

(Written by Pallavi Singhal)

It has been twelve days since the Panchkula Civil Hospital ran out of vaccines for dog bite cases, while there has been no respite from the state of dog fury in the city.

Most people with dog bite cases come from the village areas of Panchkula, who do not have the means to buy the vaccine being sold at the steep price of Rs 6,000 by local pharmacies, when it actually costs Rs 351. The hospital used to give the vaccine for Rs 100.

Although, the CMO of the Hospital, Dr Yogesh Sharma assured Newsline that the hospital has asked for the vaccines from hospitals from other cities, the empty registers tell a different story. No dog bite case has been registered since July 20 due to the unavailability of the medicine, except basic first aid.

Sources at the hospital said that at least five cases come during the morning shift and the number almost doubles in the evening with around 12 cases. However, all these cases are sent away, asking them to get the vaccine from outside.

A man who visited the hospital today said that it was a hassle to get the syringe from outside. “The medicine is scarcely available at the stores. Though I do not see any fault of the hospital too. What are they to do”, he added.

No meetings, in relation to the issue, have been held by the higher authorities yet. MC Commissioner, Rajesh Jogpal, when contacted said that he had asked the DC to look into the matter. DC Mukesh Kumar Ahuja had said on Monday that he would call for a meeting about the same on Tuesday. Sources said that no such meeting has been held yet. Mukesh Ahuja did not respond to the repeated attempts of reaching out to him.