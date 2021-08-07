In Nawashahr, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta goes on inauguration spree

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta Friday laid inaugurated a slew of projects to develop police infrastructure in Nawanshahr for the welfare of the people and police.

The DGP, while laying foundation stone of district police lines project at Jethu Majara village here said that this was the most prestigious and long awaited project of the district police, which is coming up almost 26 years after the formation of the district.

He said that the district police lines, which will be established at over 10 acres land with the cost of Rs 25 crore, will have all the required facilities including stadium/parade ground, quarter guard, GO mess, GO quarters,

NGO hostels, barracks, administration block, police dispensary, police gym and MT section etc.

The DGP was accompanied by MLA Nawanshashr Angad Singh, Deputy Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, District and Sessions Judge Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa, IG Ludhiana Range Naunihal Singh and SSP SBS Nagar Alka Meena.

Prior to launching the police lines project, DGP Dinkar Gupta inaugurated a newly established District Police Office (DPO), which comprises modern conference hall, spacious public room with separate feeding corner for nursing mothers and video conference room.

DGP Dinkar Gupta also unveiled two other major projects including Police Station Sadar Balachaur, which will house the SHO residence, DSP office-cum-residence & family quarters, to be established at 3.5 acres land in village Siana with the cost of Rs 6.5 crore and Police Station Sadar Nawanshahr, SHO residence & quarters worth Rs 5 crore to be constructed at 1.5 acres land at Focal Point here.

Later, the DGP also inaugurated Mukandpur Police Station building, established at 4 kanals land with the cost of Rs 1.64 crores.

DGP Dinkar Gupta said there are 382 Police Stations in the state of which 80 new Police Stations are being constructed with the cost of Rs 200 crore. All the new police stations are expected to be functional by October this year.