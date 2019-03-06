Punjab: In Nakodar village, panchayat members allege illegal mining

Panchayat members in Udhowal village under Nakodar sub-division have given a written complaint to authorities alleging illegal mining in the area, adding the matter has also been brought to the attention of the Sarpanch.

The members have alleged that illegal mining on panchayat land in underway in connivance with the sand mafia. “The level of few fields adjoining panchayati land has gone down and it can pose a threat to adjoining fields as soil may get eroded during rain,” said Balwinder Singh, a panchayat member, adding that heavy excavation of soil is taking place during the night hours in the village.

“With mining, the cultivation on panchayat land would not be possible. All six members of panchayat have tried to stop this illegal mining, but Sarpanch is not supporting us,” said Sarabjit Kaur, member panchayat. Tarsem Peter, senior leader of Pendu Mazdoor Union, said he along with panchyat members had met Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) on Tuesday who assured a probe into the matter.

“Even village roads are getting damaged due to plying of tractor trolleys carrying sand,” said a villager. Sarpanch Manpreet Singh, however, said no illegal mining was taking place. “Some sand was lifted from panchayat land recently for construction work.”