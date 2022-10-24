scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

In Morni region, Haryana CM celebrates with villagers

He said that a person after 60 with an annual income of less than Rs 2 lakh is eligible for the “old age samman allowance”.

Manohar Lal Khattar celebrates Diwali, Haryana, Diwali, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsHaryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday celebrated Diwali with villagers of Marog near Morni of Panchkula. He extended warm wishes to the people of state and wished them a happy Diwali.

Addressing the villagers at Government Primary School, Marog, the CM said that the ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ has been started by the state government, through which health, education, old age pension and other facilities have been directly linked so that all facilities can be made easily available. He said that due to the creation of ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’, now the person eligible for old age allowance will not have to run from pillar to post to avail the benefits of the scheme.

First published on: 24-10-2022 at 12:02:10 am
