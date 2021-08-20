In Mohali, an Afghan couple is saviour of injured animals, tend to them at their clinic

In the midst of fields on the outskirts of Mcchlikalan village- around 20 km from the district headquarters, an Afghan national, aware of the grim situation in his homeland, is pursuing his passion for treating the injured animals which include dogs, bulls, and cows.

Known as ‘Afghani’ in the area, 36-year-old Mirwais has become synonymous with saving critically injured animals for the past four years. Mirwais also managed a small ‘Gaushala’ at the same place and a rehabilitation centre for the animals.

Mirwais, who hails from Afghanistan’s Ghazni province- one of the strongholds of Taliban, has treated more than 500 injured animals in the last five years. His wife, Sunita Sharma, also assists him in the work along with his domestic help, Kishore.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mirwais said that he had come to India in 2011 to marry Sunita Sharma who was living in Pune. After marrying Sunita, he started living in Pune, and in 2016 he decided to open a clinic to treat injured animals.

“While I was in Afghanistan, my father used to take care of injured animals. After 2016, I dedicatedly got involved in this work and along with my wife, I treated dogs, cows, bulls who met with accidents or suffered injuries,” Mirwais added.

Speaking further, Mirwais said that he and his wife had bought 4 bigha land on the outskirts of Macchlikalan village to run the clinic after their eldest daughter passed away due to a heart ailment a few years ago. The couple have two daughters now.

“When an animal is found injured in an accident in Rajpura, Morinda, Kurali and neighbouring areas, people dial the number of the clinic,” he said.

When asked about the volatile situation in Afghanistan, Miwais said that he has not visited his native land since he left in 2011. “I keep watching the news on television. My wife does not want me to go back there as the situation is not good, but everyone has a dream to return to their homeland at some point,” Mirwais replied.

Replying to a question about if he faced difficulty he faced while managing the gaushala, Mirwais praised the locals, saying that people now help him out when needed.

Sunita said that her father is an ex-serviceman and would help the couple in running the clinic and rehabilitation center. “I too am an animal lover. After my marriage we both used to take care of the injured dogs but this love has turned into a passion and now we are taking care of the injured cows, bulls and dogs,” she added.