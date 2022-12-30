In memory of those we lost in 2022

Our legacies are the lives we touch, the people we inspire, the impact we make. The year 2022 witnessed some of the most beautiful lives gone in the blink of an eye, leaving us staring at the void they left behind. From lives brutally cut short, to lives lived large, to lives lived full – famous and loved in their own right, Jaskiran Kapoor pens a tribute, in their honour, to their memory.

Dr Inderjit Kaur Sandhu

In January this year, the city bid adieu to Inderjit Kaur Sandhu, a celebrated academician. Educated in Lahore, she was the first woman vice chancellor of a university in northern India. She remained the vice chancellor of Panjabi University Patiala from 1975 to 1977. She was also the first woman chairperson of the Staff Selection Commission, New Delhi. Former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, in a special message , said that not many know that she was among the first batch of Punjabi MA students and helped her husband Giani Ji edit his famous book ‘Mera Pind’.

Birinder Khullar

There is probably not a soul in Chandigarh who does not know of Birinder Khullar or has not picked the most cheerful flowers from her ‘Green House’ in Sector 9. The first one to cultivate and set up a full fledged nursery in her garden, to cater to the first three major hotels of the city with her exquisite flower arrangements, the first one-stop for floral decor for all our events, Birinder Khullar was a beautiful force of nature. She breathed her last on January 2, 2022. She was 71. A floriculturist par excellence, Birinder inherited ‘green genes’ from her grandmother, who cultivated her first black rose in her garden in Pakistan. Gardening was a passionate hobby till her husband suffered a heart attack, and she decided to go commercial with her green space. Set up in 1980, Birinder, with an ailing husband and three kids, single-handedly built her business from the ground up, sourcing seedlings and plants from country and abroad, negotiating with a male dominated workforce, and steering ‘The Green House’ to a flourishing success. Not only was she gifted and aesthetically sound with an exceptional eye for detail, she was immensely hardworking, and to her family, friends and more than 50 year old staff, like a tree, protective and nourishing. Pandemic, or not, Birinder never stopped her work, even if it meant running it from her bedroom window, keeping a watchful eye on her blooming paradise. Her passing was sudden. Her demise has left a big gap in the green space. May she rest in the valley of flowers.

Sardar Kirpal Singh

When my father passed away in February 2021, a frail old gentleman, dressed in an off white Pathani suit, sat quietly at the back. He had come to bid farewell to an old friend, to years of a wonderful relationship, one that always assured that a big bowl of ‘dum aloo’ would be ready for his friend’s daughter, come what may. He was the grand old Sardar of the catering world, or ‘Papaji’ as everyone lovingly addressed him. He was Sardar Kirpal Singh, who passed away on September 21, at a ripe age of 90, leaving behind an unmatched legacy, and a life lived respectfully, with humility, dignity and simplicity. There is not a single family in the Tricity, perhaps the region, that has not had the pleasure of being treated to the delicious spread by Kirpal Caterers. Three generations have been served by him and his staff, with such love and warmth that it would leave one blissfully full and happy. Post Partition, Papaji’s family moved to Patiala in 1949, and he started his working life doing odd jobs, from being a labourer, chowkidaar to gardener. He also worked as a waiter at the Green Hotel in Patiala, where he learnt on the job, and along with a team of cooks, started taking up small catering jobs. He would cycle from Patiala to Chandigarh for work, and later secured a government job at the Secretariat where he worked till his retirement. During the course of his life, he catered to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and IK Gujral among many dignitaries. His reputation was built on service, quality and hardwork. There was a time when wedding dates were set according to his availability. Blessed with a sharp memory, he knew the menu, the ingredients, the ration list, his staff, even the families and their phone numbers by heart. A trendsetter, he brought a certain degree of organisation to the catering world, by serving in new crockery and charging per head. Survived by three sons and four daughters, Sardar Kirpal Singh and his cheerful, down to earth presence will always be cherished.

DC Bhattacharya

The world of art suffered a huge loss on the passing of internationally renowned art historian and Indian iconography specialist DC Bhattacharya, on October 29. Dr Bhattacharya was not only an ancient Indian art history expert, but a visionary who, along with Prof BN Goswamy, set up the Department of Fine Arts, Panjab University, and was the founder member of the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi. His work on art, on encouraging and grooming young artists, teaching them in a unique and engaging manner is still remembered. Known for his in-depth knowledge, and the willingness to share his insights was admirable. Although he was retired, he was alert and inquisitive, and was still considered the go-to person for any advise, suggestion or intellectual contribution to the world of art and history. He was awarded the Bageshwari Research Fellowship, the UGC Senior Fellowship in the Centre of Advance Study, Calcutta University, and the John D Rockefeller Foundation Research Fellowship for visiting museums associated with Buddhist art collections. He was also felicitated with the lifetime achievement award in teaching and research (2008) by the Asiatic Society, and the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi Amrita Sher-gil Samman (2013) for his achievements in art history. He is recognised as an authority on Buddhist iconography. He is survived by his wife and son.

A final goodbye

The year 2022 witnessed the passing of some of the most famous names from the region, the latest being the shocking death of 20-year-old actor from Chandigarh, Tunisha Sharma. Tunisha allegedly died by suicide, her death triggering a backlash on the safety on women on sets and on mental health. A young actor with a brilliant career, Tunisha was playing the lead role in Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul. Gone too soon, may she rest in peace. We bid adieu to film writer, director and lyricist Torry Moudgill who allegedly committed suicide on September 25. He was associated with films like ‘Dakuan Da Munda’, ‘Ranjha Refugee’, ‘Mindo Taseeldarni’, ‘Ucha Pind’ etc.

Sandeep Singh Sandhu aka Sandeep Nangal Ambian, an international Kabaddi player was shot dead in Jalandhar during the course of a tournament on March 14. On November 7, Punjab cinema lost popular actor-director Gurinder Dimpy at age 47. He was best known for his roles in movies like ‘Laung Laachi’, ‘Uda Aida’ and had lend his voice in slain singer, Sidhu Moosewala’s album, ‘Moosetape’.

Sidhu Moosewala: At barely 28, Sidhu Moose Wala had achieved an enviable legendary status. He was an icon with a crazy following that included the famous rapper Drake. Guns, guts, glory, the ‘thigh five’ attitude, Moose Wala’s music and lyrics spoke of a volatile Punjab, ruled by power and politics and gangsters. His tryst with politics saw him singing about ‘Scapegoat’, making sharp social political commentary. It ruffled many feathers, as he lived his life the way he wanted to. Ironically, in real life, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu was a god fearing down to earth man. Moose Wala was brutally gunned down on May 29, 202. His passing was mourned across the world. A promising life cut short, too soon.

Arun Bali: Some faces are unforgettable, and have this subtle power of putting you at ease. Arun Bali was one such actor, whose seamless presence on television and silver screen was unmissable. From Doosra Kewal to his last, ‘Goodbye’, Bali’s career was an illustrious one, associated with the best in television and cinema. Towards the end, he was the reassuring family member, the affectionate ‘dadaji’ everyone wished for. He passed away on October 7.

Daljeet Kaur: It was Daljeet Kaur’s ethereal beauty and her arresting charm that earned her the ‘khitaab’ of Hema Malini of Punjai cinema. Talented, she was the magnet that pulled audiences, especially women, to Punjabi films in the Eighties. The Punjabi film industry suffered a major loss with her demise. An ailing Daljeet breathed her last at her cousin’s house in Ludhiana on November 27. She was 69. A natural beauty, Daljeet was born and raised in Siliguri. She was brilliant in academics and sport and even toyed with the idea of pursuing civil services. But her heart was in acting, and while at the Pune Film Institute, she acted in a short film, Bonga by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Daljeet was the first choice of filmmakers, and actors like Rajesh Khanna, Raj Kapoor, Sunil Dutt, Kamal Amrohi, but when the projects got delayed or shelved, she moved to her mother tongue, Punjabi and delivered some of the most memorable hits of the golden era of Punjabi cinema like Roop Shaqinan Da, Ishq Nimana,Mamla Garbarh Hai, Laajo, Batwara, Vairee Jatt, Patola and more, with actors like Gurdas Mann, Yograj Singh and Guggi Gill. She set the bar for upcoming actresses like Preeti Sapru, and even ventured into Malayali cinema. Disappointed with the lack of roles for aging actors, she left the industry, but returned with Jee Ayan Nu and Singh Vs Kaur. Her contribution to Punjabi cinema is memorable, and her presence would be missed on screen.

Deep Sidhu: When he first came to Chandigarh to promote his first film Ramta Jogi, Deep Sidhu cut a confident figure, tall, striking and sharp. With a degree in law from England, Sidhu ran a Mumbai -based law firm ‘Lex Legal’ which dealt with intellectual property rights and international law. A tad too polished and groomed for the Punjabi industry, Sidhu, blessed with good looks, was keen to act, to be on the silver screen, and he did, winning a fanbase with his films, especially Amardeep Gill’s Jora Das Numbria. He was working on three Punjab movies including one on life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra when he died in a fatal accident on February 15.

Tarsame Singh aka Taz of Stereo Nation: As young college going kids, we were on seventh heaven when one of the clubs in Chandigarh played host to Stereo Nation’s concert. We couldn’t believe our luck as we made our way to the show to watch Tarsame Singh aka Taz perform ‘Nachange Saari Raat’ and other hits. Such was the ‘Taz’ mania around this iconic musician, the Nineties pop sensation who passed away on April 30. Original, foot tapping music, Taz was pioneer of cross cultural Asian fusion music, and Stereo Nation’s albums were platinum and gold records. We had the privilege of interviewing him, and remember him being simple and quite sensible, like his music, a fine blend of melody and lyrics. Taz kept the music live and spirited, and believed that no matter what, sooner or later talent and hardwork, along with great packaging, always shines. You will be missed.