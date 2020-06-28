In matters of ‘blatant’ detention, be sensitive to freedom of accused: Punjab and Haryana HC tells lower courts

The accused had approached for bail in a case registered on complaint of a Yamuna Nagar resident that he had heard loud noise but not seen anyone open fire at his house. (Representational) The accused had approached for bail in a case registered on complaint of a Yamuna Nagar resident that he had heard loud noise but not seen anyone open fire at his house. (Representational)

Stating that it has noticed time and again a lack of exercise of jurisdiction on part of lower courts even in valid cases, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked them to be sensitive in “blatant” detention matters. The high court made the observation while granting bail to an accused in a case of use of illegal arms. The accused, who was not named in the FIR, was arrested on the basis of the disclosure statement of other accused and remained in custody for over six months.

“It is hoped that in such blatant detention matters also, the sessions court would be more sensitive to the accused who approach the district judiciary for their freedom and who are unnecessarily forced to approach the high court on account of lack of exercise of jurisdiction, even in valid cases, which is coming to the notice of this court time and again,” Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia said in bail order.

The accused had approached for bail in a case registered on complaint of a Yamuna Nagar resident that he had heard loud noise but not seen anyone open fire at his house; however, bullet marks, three empty cartridges and one live cartridge were found by him the next morning. The case was registered under Sections 307 IPC, 120-B IPC and provisions of Arms Act at Police Station Chhappar.

While three persons were named in the FIR on basis of suspicion, the accused, whose case the HC heard, was arrested only on account of disclosure statements recorded by the investigating officer. The counsel representing the accused told the court that he has been in custody since December 2019. The lower court dismissed the bail plea of the accused on May 11.

The HC, in the order, expressed surprise over the order passed by the additional sessions judge, Yamuna Nagar in the case in May and questioned the observations made in the order. The lower court had noted the facts that trial has not commenced and the accused was not specifically named in the FIR but went on to dismiss the bail plea saying the veracity of allegations are to be examined only after conclusion of trial and that he may hamper the prosecution evidence in case released on bail.

Justice Sandhawalia in the order said, “The reasons given by the additional sessions judge are not justified in the facts and circumstances”.

The single bench further said the lower court failed to take into consideration that the accused has been detained on the basis of a disclosure statement which may not stand the scrutiny in the court of law.

“Apparently prima facie the investigating officer has over stepped his jurisdiction in his keenness to solve the crime as such which was not appreciated by the additional sessions hudge,” the HC bench said further.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.