Corridors of power | In Mann’s Punjab, even punchlines are coming back home; an IAS with 7 cars

Politics, as they say, eventually returns the favour. Bhagwant Mann got a taste of his own political punchlines this week when cousin Gian Singh Mann crossed over to the BJP in a high-voltage induction ceremony led by Punjab BJP’s top brass, including Sunil Jakhar.
For months, Mann had sharpened one particular joke against Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa. Since Partap Singh Bajwa’s younger brother, Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa, had joined the BJP, Mann would quip that Bajwa’s loyalty to the Congress was separated from the BJP only by “a few stairs”. “If he climbs them, he too may end up holding the BJP flag,” Bhagwant Mann would say at rallies, drawing loud laughs. Now the staircase appears much closer to home. Gian Singh Mann is no distant relative. He is the son of Bhagwant Mann’s maternal aunt and paternal uncle. In Punjabi family geography, that is close enough to share not just bloodlines but even a wall. Punjab politics has a wicked sense of timing and humour.
Court fears and policy pause
There are many a slip between the cup and the lip. With temporary employees, roadways staff, sanitation workers, and other contractual civil workers protesting across the state and threatening wider agitation, the government was all set to announce a regularisation policy. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had even called a press conference to make the announcement. Then came the last-minute brakes.
The reason officially whispered in corridors was the model code of conduct for the municipal elections. The irony? The State Election Commission functions under the state government itself. But what really appears to have forced the retreat was the fear of the high court stepping in if someone challenged the timing of the announcement. Nobody wanted judicial embarrassment over a politically loaded decision announced during election season. So the press conference was cancelled, the employees remain on the roads, and the government that seemed ready with a headline is now left battling agitating employees.
IAS with 7 cars
In Punjab’s bureaucracy, power is increasingly measured not just by files moved but by cars parked outside. A senior IAS officer, known in official circles for his fondness for government wheels, is learnt to be operating with a fleet that could embarrass a small motorcade. Apart from his officially attached vehicle, the officer is allegedly drawing as many as six government cars from different departmental pools. If officers measured status in horsepower, this officer would comfortably top the grid. What has raised eyebrows further is that the department is now processing the purchase of yet another vehicle. Seventh heaven, bureaucratic style.
Elsewhere in the Punjab Civil Secretariat, another recently transferred IAS officer reportedly refused to vacate his official room even after orders were issued. The successor had to spend hours pulling strings before finally getting possession of the chamber.
Parallel durbar
From Krishanu Sharda to Raghav Goyal, Punjab’s anti-corruption government is learning that the real problem is not just corruption allegations, but the unofficial durbars flourishing around power. Krishanu Sharda, the former hockey player arrested in the DIG bribery case, was no ordinary middleman. In police circles, he was spoken of as someone who could “manage” files, verifications, and difficult doors through proximity, not position. Officers knew him. Politicians knew him. That, perhaps, was his real designation.
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Now comes Raghav Goyal, whose arrest has triggered fresh nudges and whispers across bureaucracy. The discomfort is not merely about alleged bribery. It is about access. Investigators are probing how a private individual allegedly moved so freely through official ecosystems, cultivated links with officers and politicians, and reportedly gained access to sensitive vigilance information. That is what unsettles the power centres. These men held no constitutional office, yet seemed permanently plugged into the system.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
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