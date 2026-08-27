In Majithia stronghold, CM Bhagwant Mann: SAD on its knees, begging BJP for alliance

Mann said that after four-and-a-half years in office, he was standing before the people after fulfilling every promise and delivering every guarantee made by his government.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday accused the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leadership of being “on its knees” to forge an alliance with the BJP and return to power in Punjab so that they could “plunder” the state again.

Addressing a ‘Lok Milni’ at Chawinda Devi in Majitha, considered a SAD stronghold, Mann accused the BJP-Akali combine of “ruining countless families” during their tenure by pushing the state into the drug crisis.

“The Akali leadership is now desperate to return to power. For this purpose, they are begging the BJP to join hands so that they can plunder the state. But the wise people of Punjab will once again oust them. Punjabis will send the Akalis and BJP into political oblivion due to their sins against the state and its people,” Mann said.