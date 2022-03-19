In maiden meeting, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Cabinet approves jobs for 25k youths

In its maiden meeting on Saturday, the Punjab Cabinet gave its nod for providing 25,000 government jobs to youths in various departments, boards and corporations of the state.

In a video message after the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said he had kept the promise made ahead of the polls. He said the “green pen” that the public handed him to take decisions had signed on the first government decision to provide jobs to youths.

Chaired the first cabinet meeting. The Punjab cabinet has approved notification of 25,000 job vacancies within one month. As we promised before the election, jobs opportunities for our Punjab's youth will be the topmost priority of AAP Govt. pic.twitter.com/rRElBoJxc2 — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 19, 2022

Mann said the situation in the state will change soon and youths will no longer need to migrate in search of jobs. He said jobs would be provided according to educational qualifications and strictly on merit, adding that there would be no corruption involved in the recruitment process.

He said out of the 25,000 jobs, as many as 10,000 would be in the police department. The process of advertising and issuing notifications regarding the new job avenues would be done within a month, Mann asserted.

A spokesperson with the Chief Minister’s Office said the historic decision would open new opportunities for the youth by providing them jobs in the government sector through a transparent and merit-based system.

The state Cabinet also cleared the supplementary demands for grants for the year 2021-22 to be presented in the ensuing Vidhan Sabha session. This decision would provide a budget for additional or excess expenditure incurred by various departments during the financial year 2021-22 to liquidate pending liabilities. The Cabinet also gave its approval for presentation of the statement of estimated expenditure (vote on account) from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022.