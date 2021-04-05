In Ludhiana, 99-year-old gets Covid jab along with son, 66

As per a state health bulletin, Punjab has administered a total of 12.70 lakh doses of vaccine till Monday including 4.16 lakh first doses to healthcare and frontline workers. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

In proof of how Punjab is slowly shedding its vaccine hesitancy, a 99-year-old woman, Harbans Kaur, got vaccinated Monday at a special camp being organised by United Cycle Parts and Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) in Ludhiana. Her son, Nirmal Singh (66), also got vaccinated with her.

After receiving the first jab of the vaccine, Harbans Kaur urged other district residents to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest. She said that she was feeling completely fine and that everyone should go for vaccination “if we want to weed out Covid-19 from our society”.

Her son, Nirmal Singh, said that her mother was not at all hesitant. “It is completely safe,” he added.

D S Chawla, president, UCPMA, said that they had started the special vaccination camp at their office on April 3 where hundreds of people get vaccinated daily. He said the camp would continue till April 10.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu directed all the civil surgeons to ensure vaccination and testing as per set district-wise weekly target. Mobile vaccination camps are also being organised at pre-determined locations.

As per a state health bulletin, Punjab has administered a total of 12.70 lakh doses of vaccine till Monday including 4.16 lakh first doses to healthcare and frontline workers, 1.18 lakh second doses to healthcare and frontline workers, 7.26 lakh first doses to above 45 beneficiaries and 8,540 second doses to above 45 beneficiaries.