In last 30 days, water supply in Mohali areas affected for 200 hours

The residents of localities faced water supply problem for five days. The department claimed that the water supply was restored to normal on Wednesday evening. (Representational Image) The residents of localities faced water supply problem for five days. The department claimed that the water supply was restored to normal on Wednesday evening. (Representational Image)

The public health department wrote a letter to the Municipal Commissioner (MC) to take up the issue of water supply in Phase IX, Phase X and Phase XI with Chandigarh MC as the water supply was interrupted due to the maintenance of the line.

The residents of localities faced water supply problem for five days. The department claimed that the water supply was restored to normal on Wednesday evening.

Officials of the department also said that the Phase III water supply line which is under the Chandigarh MC was shut down thrice in the last 30 days and water supply was affected for around 200 hours, due to which the residents had to suffer.

The Executive Engineer (XEN) of Water Supply and Public Health department, Anil Kumar told Chandigarh Newsline that he brought the issue to the notice of his senior officials on Wednesday by writing a letter to them.

He added tat he requested the officials to take up the issue with Chandigarh MC, so that uninterrupted water supply could be given to the residents. “The senior officials will take up the issue. We restored the normal water supply from Wednesday evening,” he said.

When asked whether there were any arrangements for storage of water in case of an emergency, XEN Anil Kumar said that Mohali did not have any water storage facility and in case of shut down it is difficult to maintain uninterrupted water supply.

Meanwhile, an MC official told Newsline that Phase IX, Phase X and Phase XI get water supply from the plant in Sector 57.

He added that the water is supplied to these areas from the Phase III pipeline from Kajauli water works which is under the Chandigarh MC.

“The line is old and whenever the Chandigarh MC repairs it, the water supply gets affected. They also use one booster pump which also affects the water supply. In the last 30 days the line was repaired thrice, it took around 70 hours for the repair of the pipeline which affected the water supply for around 200 hours as it takes time to maintain the same water pressure and the volume of the water again,” the official added.

The line was last repaired by the Chandigarh MC on January 23, but the water supply was not normal in three phases.

Mayor Kulwant Singh said that he will take up the issue with the MC Commissioner and their counterparts in Chandigarh.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd