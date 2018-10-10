In Jalandhar, RSS chief meets Sangh leaders from three states

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat held several meetings with senior Sangh office-bearers from Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab on the first day of his three-day Jalandhar visit. All the meetings were behind closed doors and they started from 8 am and continued till 10 pm at Vidya Dham, an RSS office located at Surya Enclave, Jalandhar.

It is learnt that in one such meeting, the issue of Dalit votebank of Doaba was also taken up and RSS chief is likely to meet meet Dalit religious leaders of Doaba in the coming two days.

“RSS chief may prepare a strategy related to the Dalit votebank in favour of the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” said a senior RSS leader.

Doaba has the largest Dalit population and both the Lok sabha seats of Doaba — Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur — are reserved.

Last year on the foundation day of RSS, Baba Nirmal Das Jorewale, who is the Punjab president of Shri Guru Ravidas Sadhu Samperdaye of Punjab, was invited as chief guest at RSS headquarters in Nagpur, but he cancelled his programme at the last minute and returned back to Jalandhar. He was scheduled to board a flight from Delhi airport to attend the programme at Nagpur. It was for the first time in the history of RSS’s foundation day at Nagpur that any Dalit leader was invited as chief guest. The foundation day of RSS is celebrated on Dussehra every year.

During Tuesday’s meeting, RSS’s further expansion in Punjab was also discussed. Sources said that RSS chief may visit Radha Soami Dera at Beas.

Tight security arrangements were in place at Vidya Dham and RSS leaders, who met Bhagwat on Monday were tight-lipped about the meetings.

