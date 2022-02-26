In jail, Bikram Singh Majithia opts for prison food, asks for badminton racquets

Remanded in judicial custody for two weeks in a drugs case registered against him in December last year, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia has been lodged in a barrack where freedom fighter Sewa Singh Thikriwal was also lodged once in Patiala Central Jail on Thursday.

Well placed sources in the Punjab Prisons department told The Indian Express that Majithia had been kept in “MP ahata” where Thikriwal was lodged for some time. The “MP ahata”, the jails department official said, was a high security zone and Majithia had been placed there since he carried a high security threat.

A Mohali court on Friday rejected Majithia’s plea for regular bail. Majithia was remanded to judicial custody till March 8 after he surrendered in a Mohali court on the direction of Supreme Court which had ordered Majithia to surrender in district court and apply for regular bail.

Sources in Punjab Prisons department told The Indian Express that Majithia requested for badminton racquets after being brought to Patilala jail. Sources in jails department said Majithia was “kept with good conduct prisoners” who were playing the sports with him.

A prisons department official said Majithia had opted for partaking the “common food” for other inmates, even as he was offered to “get raw material on own and cook food as per his taste”.

Majithia on Thursday had told a news channel that he had finished contesting elections and Punjab police could keep him in custody for any number of days. Majithia and Akali Dal have been alleging vendetta in case registered against Majithia.

Majithia shifted from his bastion of Majitha to contest against Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar East seat.

Sidhu had dared Majithia to contest from Amritsar East, a challenge accepted by Majithia.

In his bastion of Majitha, Bikram Majithia’s wife Ganieve Kaur Majithia has slugged it out for Akali Dal in February 20 elections, results of which will be out on March 10.