In House, Gov Purohit’s advice to legislators: ‘be transparent in private life, do not hide bad habits’

Calling on the legislators to aspire for total transparency in their personal and public lives, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit Friday asked them not to hide anything even if it is their bad habit.

“Talking about total transparency not only in the business and public life, I will go one step further.

Transparency has to be in your personal lives also. Why not? You are the leaders of society, you should do that,” Purohit said.

He was addressing the Vidhan Sabha on the first day of the Budget Session. “If you are sitting in a club with a friend, your family should know where you are and with whom.

Everything should be in the open. Why hide anything? Ab maan lo kharaab aadat bhi ho.Toh bhi hone do openly. Kam se kam dost log bolenge na ki kharab aadat hai. (Suppose if somebody has some bad habit, let it come out in the open.

At least his friends will ask him to shun the bad habit). If no one knows, then who will tell you,” Purohit asked.

The Governor said that it was his “humble request” the legislators “as a senior”. “I have every right to advise you and I am confident that you will follow the advise,” he said.

Purohit digressed from his prepared speech to make a comment and said there should not be any name calling in the House. He advised the MLAs to have serious debates in the assembly and avoid using “unparliamentary language” and added that a message should go out that this is an “ideal Vidhan Sabha”.

“There should be no infighting. There should be serious debate only. Infighting, shouting should be avoided as far as possible and using unparliamentary language, wrong words and defaming, that should not be done,” said the Governor.