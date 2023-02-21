In House, Abhay accuses nephew Dushyant of corruption; is expelled for ‘unparliamentary behaviour’

The lone Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) member in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Abhay Chautala, was Tuesday named by the Speaker and expelled from the House for two days for “unparliamentary behaviour” even as a JJP MLA moved breach of privilege motion against the Ellenabad MLA.

Earlier, the House, on the second day of the Budget Session, witnessed a verbal duel between Abhay and his nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala during Zero Hour with the INLD MLA accusing the JJP leader of corruption alleging that land mafia was active in the area where the Hisar airport was coming up.

Accusing the government of changing the alignment of a road connecting the airport with a few villages for the vested interests of a few “ministers”, Abhay asked Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to order a thorough investigation into the matter.

“People have been protesting outside this airport for over a month. They are saying that the road connecting their villages with the main road leading to the airport was closed by the government. The Barwala MLA took a delegation of protesters to the Aviation Minister (Dushyant), who told them that the road would be opened, but it was never opened,” Abhay alleged.

“At least 12-14 villages have been affected due to this decision. A land mafia was created in the name of Hisar airport. The fact is that there is no international airport coming up in Hisar. Land from people was purchased at throwaway prices and registered in the names and companies of certain influential people,” he said.

Dushyant, however, addressing Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said that the government should probe the “false accusations” levelled by the MLA and if the accusations are found to be fake, a privilege motion should be brought in the House against Abhay.

As Abhay continued to reiterate his accusations and Dushyant kept refuting it, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda tried to defuse the situation. However, when Gupta asked Abhay to sit down as his allotted time of five minutes was over, the latter got furious and continued to speak against Dushyant using unparliamentary language.

Advertisement

“What if I bring in the registries of land in your company’s name? Will the government initiate an inquiry into it,” Abhay asked pointing at Dushyant. He continued to speak and said he would submit the affidavits and the government must order a probe into it.

“The 7200 acres of land being used for the Hisar Aviation Hub was taken from various departments of the state government and not purchased from any private individual. A road was blocked to construct the boundary wall of the airport premises. Besides this, the government had acquired 110 acres of land at a cost of Rs. 147 crore and with the consent of landowners through government’s e-bhoomi portal”, Dushyant said urging the Speaker to expunge “misleading information” given by Abhay.

The Speaker too said that contempt proceedings shall be initiated against such members of the House who mislead the House by giving wrong information”.

Advertisement

Dushyant added that Abhay should be asked to submit an affidavit in support of his accusations on which an inquiry should be conducted. “If the accusations are found wrong, action should be taken against the member for misleading the House. Also, the land on both the sides of the Hisar airport’s runway is not with any company but with the state government,” he added.

Meanwhile, Abhay had given calling attention notice seeking to know the status of the report of the special enquiry team (SET) constituted to investigate the alleged liquor scam during the Covid pandemic and subsequent lockdown in 2020 in Haryana.

While the notice was admitted, it was not taken up for discussion on the grounds that the minister concerned was not present in the House on Tuesday.

Abhay reasoned that the home minister’s absence form the House was not a ground to defer his calling attention notice for discussion. “I have given you a calling attention motion on important issue. It was deferred as home minister was not present. Today, the health and urban local bodies development ministers were not present too, but replies to their departments were given during question hour by other ministers. So, this is not a valid ground to postpone,” he pointed out before Speaker.

While referring to the subject on which he had given his calling attention, Abhay used some words, to which the Speaker took strong objection and said he was casting aspersions on the Chair.

Advertisement

“Abhay Singh Chautala you leave the House,” the Speaker told the legislator, adding such unparliamentary behaviour “is not tolerable”.

“I Name you, you leave the House,” the Speaker said. “Abhay Singh Chautala, please go out of this Assembly hall.”

Advertisement

After Abhay left the House, the Speaker said the INLD member has been named for two days during which he will not be permitted to attend the Assembly proceedings, till Wednesday.

Earlier, the SET had been set up by the Haryana government to probe the alleged theft of liquor seized by the police and the excise department from two godowns in Sonipat district.

Advertisement

Interacting with reporters, Abhay alleged that the government wants to hush-up things.

“Excise Minister (Dushyant) or Parliamentary Affairs Minister (Kanwar Pal) too could have given reply if the Home Minister was not present, but Deputy Speaker deferred the Calling Attention. Later, I raised the issue when Speaker was in the Chair and asked him to give me a date when the matter will be taken up for discussion, but no date was given,” he said.