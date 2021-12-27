In Himachal, PM Modi bats for raising women’s marriage age; lays foundation stone of Rs 6,700-crore dam project

Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of hydropower projects, including the Renukaji dam project, worth over Rs 11,000 crore. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday insisted that girls will get sufficient time to complete their studies and build a successful career if their marriage age was raised to 21.

Addressing a public meeting at Mandi town in Himachal Pradesh, the prime minister said: “We have decided that the age of marriage of daughters should also be the same as the age at which sons are allowed to marry. This will give them full time to study and they will also be able to develop their career.”

Reiterating the government’s recent decision to raise the marriage age of women, the prime minister said, “Beta, beti ek saman (boys and girls are equal).”

The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seeking to raise the minimum legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 was introduced in the Lok Sabha recently. After several objections from the Opposition, the Bill was sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee.

During the Mandi visit Monday, Modi laid the foundation of the Rs 6,700-crore Renukaji Dam project.

The project on the Giri river in Sirmaur district is expected to generate 200 million units of energy in a surface power house with 40 MW installed capacity which would be utilized by the state.

The Himachal Pradesh government claims that the storage capacity of the dam would be 498 million cubic meters which would fulfill about 40 per cent of the drinking water requirement of Delhi.

“When the Shree Renukaji Dam project on the Giri river is completed, a large area will be directly benefited by it. Whatever income will be generated from this project, a large part of it will also be spent on development here,” Modi remarked. In an indirect reference to his political opponents, the prime minister blamed the latter for a ‘three-decade-long delay’ in the Renukaji dam project.

The Centre said that it brought together six states — Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi – to make the project possible.

Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of hydropower projects, including the Renukaji dam project, worth over Rs 11,000 crore.

The Prime Minister said: “In 2016, India had set a target to meet 40 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil energy sources by 2030. Today, every Indian will be proud that India has achieved this goal in November this year itself. The whole world is praising India, for how our country is accelerating development while saving the environment.”

He also presided over the second ground-breaking ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh Global Investors’ Meet.