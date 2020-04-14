In Himachal, no positive case in two days

The government has made it compulsory for all people to wear a face cover or mask outside their homes. Express photo: Kamleshwar Singh The government has made it compulsory for all people to wear a face cover or mask outside their homes. Express photo: Kamleshwar Singh

Himachal Pradesh didn’t report any positive case of COVID-19 for the second consecutive day Tuesday. Reports of 47 samples, however, are still awaited. The last two cases were reported on Saturday, while the highest number of cases in a single day were reported on April 7, when nine people tested positive in Una.

There have been a total of 33 confirmed cases so far, 12 of whom have recovered and two have passed away.

Meanwhile, the state government extended the statewide curfew till May 3 in line with the extension in nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day.

The government has also made it compulsory for all people to wear a face cover or mask outside their homes. The cover or mask can be homemade, and those not wearing it will be penalised or booked, officials said.

Additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman said that farmers and horticulturists in the state will not be restricted while carrying out agricultural activities and transporting their produce to the markets provided they maintain social distancing. He also said that heads of various departments in the government offices will be required to work during the curfew extension along with skeletal staff in order to carry out the administrative functions.

Corona Count

Cases – 33

Deaths – 2

Recovered – 12

Active cases – 15

