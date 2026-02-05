In Himachal, mandatory counselling for parents if student caught with mobile phone in school

The use of mobile phones by students in all government and private schools across Himachal Pradesh will be banned from March 1, 2026, announced Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Thursday. Violation will lead to a fine of Rs 500 and the confiscation of the device.

“Additionally, parents will be required to attend mandatory counselling sessions at the school. To ensure long-term compliance, the Education Department has been tasked with drafting a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address repeated violations,” Sukhu said.

“It has been observed that mobile phone usage during lunch breaks and school hours distracts students from their studies and interpersonal growth,” said Sukhu.

The Himachal CM’s announcement comes a day after three sisters, aged 12, 14, and 16, jumped to death from a multi-storey building in Ghaziabad, with preliminary police probe suggesting that they took the extreme step after their parents objected to their addiction to the mobile phones and an online Korean task-based interactive game.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the 69th National School Games Under-19 Girls Handball Tournament at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur, Sukhu said that his government is committed to providing world-class education that would enable students to compete on a global stage.

Drawing on his own background as a product of the government school system, he reaffirmed his dedication to prioritising the quality of education.

Sukhu also announced that the state government would provide employment opportunities to female athletes from Himachal Pradesh who have recently competed in the Asian Games.

To celebrate the victory of the Himachal team in the National Handball Championship, he announced a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh.

‘Padhai with AI’

At a separate event, he launched the Bilaspur district administration’s initiative, ‘Padhai with AI’ — an AI-based digital learning platform specially introduced for students preparing for various competitive examinations.

Sukhu said that ‘Padhai with AI’ is a strong and forward-looking step towards securing a bright future for students. “Through this digital platform, students would get equal opportunities to study,” he said, adding the initiative ensures a fully digital learning system, which will provide continuous academic counselling to the students.

“Education is not just about completing a syllabus, but is the most powerful way to give society a new direction, broaden thinking and shape the future of coming generations,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar detailed that under the ‘Padhai with AI’ initiative, modern, technology-based and quality educational facilities were being provided to students with the support of NTPC.

‘Ready to meet finance commission under LoP’s leadership’

Sukhu also said that he was ready to meet the 16th Finance Commission under the leadership of the former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur in the interest of Himachal Pradesh, his reaction coming a day after the BJP leader alleged that the Congress government failed to properly present the hill state’s case.

“I appeared before the Finance Commission several times and also met the Union Finance Minister. If Jai Ram Thakur believes that we could not put forward Himachal’s case properly, then he should take the lead. I am ready to go with him to Delhi and jointly present the state’s case before the Finance Commission,” Sukhu said.

He said the revenue deficit grant (RDG), which had been stopped by the finance commission, was a constitutional provision meant specifically special category states. “Himachal had been getting this grant for past 73 years. 68 per cent of Himachal is forest land and people survive on the remaining 32 per cent — a fact that has been ignored by the finance commission,” he said while addressing a public meeting at Barthin in the Jhandutta Assembly constituency of Bilaspur.

Sukhu announced Rs 2.5 crore for the construction of the Re-Radoh bridge and a bridge at Dadhog Tappay village. He announced that schools at Barthin, Gehadvi and Jhandutta would be brought under the CBSE curriculum. He also announced the opening of a sub-tehsil at Talai, a cooperative bank at Malhot and the upgradation of the Primary Health Centre at Kalol.

The CM provided financial assistance of Rs 31,000 each to 16 families affected by a road accident at Bhallu Ghat bridge. He also honoured the family of late Shaurya Chakra awardee Baldev Chand.

Sukhu said that the previous BJP government spent Rs 5,000 crore for political gain instead of distributing it among the people. He said the present government received Rs 50,000 crore in liabilities from the BJP government, including loans.

He said that the present Congress government created new sources of income and shut the doors of corruption. While the government took loans of Rs 23,000 crore, it repaid Rs 26,000 crore towards principal and interest.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated the administrative building of the Government Polytechnic, Kalol, named after Param Vir Chakra awardee Naib Subedar Sanjay Kumar, constructed at a cost of Rs 3.30 crore.