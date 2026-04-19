In Himachal, BJP and Cong trade barbs over women reservation Bill

The BJP and the Congress in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday traded barbs over the women’s reservation Bill, with Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur accusing the Congress and its allies of exposing their “anti-women mindset” by opposing amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. PWD and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh, on the other hand, criticised the Union government’s approach to the Bill, alleging “it delays rather than delivers empowerment”.

“The move reflects their unwillingness to grant constitutional rights to the women,” Jai Ram said, addressing a protest in Thunag in Seraj, where he joined a large gathering of women.