In her death, Una woman gives life to four in PGIMER

KIDNEYS AND corneas donated by the family of 35-year-old from Himachal Pradesh’s Una on Monday saved the lives of two patients who were suffering from end-stage renal failure and battling for survival at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. The retrieved corneas from the donor restored the sight of two other patients, thereby impacting four lives in all.

It was on January 30 that Sushma got critically injured when her scooter collided with a motorcycle leaving her with several head injuries. Initially, she was admitted in Una. Later, she was rushed to PGIMER Chandigarh on the same day. But she could not be revived and was declared dead on the night of January 31.

The transplant coordinator at PGIMER then approached her husband Shamsher Singh to request if he could consider organ donation. True to his name, the braveheart Shamsher Singh along with his brother-in-law Narinder Singh consented to the donation. Prof A K Gupta, Medical Superintendent-cum Head, Department of Hospital Administration, PGIMER, said “Following the family’s decision, the surgeons retrieved the kidneys and corneas from the donor for the matching recipients, which on transplantation, proved a boon for four people.”

Prof Gupta added, “When the donor organs became available, everyone knew exactly what to do to save lives. The labs, the transplant teams, the intensive care unit staff got into action without any loss of time.”

Before the transplants, both the matching recipients were suffering from the last stage of debilitating kidney ailments and had been dependent on dialysis for long. “I can’t thank the donor’s family enough for their kindness to have given a second lease of life to my mother,” said the daughter of one of the kidney recipients, while standing outside the recovery room. Echoing the sentiments of all the other recipient families, she said, “It is, in a true sense, a gift of life.”

Shamesher Singh said, “There are no words to describe someone in our position. My kids have lost their mother at an age when they needed her the most. I hope my decision to donate her organs helps some children save their mother. This will be our biggest tribute to my late wife.”