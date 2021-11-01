In Haryana, test for aspirants for constable post: Which is cytoplasmic hybrid, what is site of vernalisation

*Which is the cytoplasmic hybrid produced from the fusion of protoplast and cytoplast?

*L, M, N, O, P, Q and R are seven points on a field. O is 220 m to the North of P. L is 180 m to the North of M, which is19 m to West of N. P is 40 m to the North of R and 30 m to the East of M. Q is 220 m to the South of L. Amit starts walking from R towards West. After covering 21 m, he turns right and walks 260 m and then turns towards East. How far does Amit require to walk to reach O?

*What is the site of vernalisation?

*Magnitude of drift velocity per unit electric field is?

*In a certain code, ‘GROUP’ is written as ‘TILFK’. How is ‘COLUMN’ written in that code?

*The muscle fibres which taper at both ends (fusiform) and do not show striations are?

*RISC stands for?

*Ringworms are caused by?

These are among the 100 multiple choice questions for the post of constables in Haryana police that the aspirants were asked to answer, leaving a majority of them flummoxed following which the Opposition Congress in state claimed that neither the chief minister nor the police chief can crack such an exam.

The aspirants were supposed to solve 100 questions for 80 marks within 90 minutes. The basic qualification for appearing in the Haryana Police male constable recruitment exam is 10+2.

An aspirant from Jind, who appeared for the exam Sunday, said none of his friends could answer more than 40 questions. “An aspirant for the post of constable prepares himself for a general knowledge test preferably related to state and policing. But there was hardly any such question in the paper,” the aspirant said requesting not to be named.

Terming the question paper as a cruel joke with the youth of Haryana, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala challenged Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his council of ministers to solve the paper.

“There is a challenge from the youth of Haryana to the CM and his cabinet that they should sit together and secure only 33 per cent marks in this paper. The truth remains that they will fail. It is an invitation to the DGP, the ADGP and IG level officers of Haryana to solve these questions under the supervision of media. The truth is that all of them, too, will fail,” Surjewala said.

Khattar replied to Surjewala’s challenge saying, “Jis din mujhe sub-inspector banna hoga us din main de dunga uttar (I will answer the questions the day I apply to become a police sub-inspector”.

Surjewala, meanwhile, claimed the candidates were asked questions related to the United States, Russia, FBI and Interpol and hardly one or two questions linked to Haryana where the constables have to serve.

“PhD-level questions on subjects such as botany, zoology, sociology, maths and international general knowledge were asked. Does police constable recruitment have nothing to do with Haryana? Are you recruiting international, national level social scientists, botanista, zoologists and sociologists or constables for Haryana Police,” asked Surjewala.

Questions should be related to Haryana with topics covering the Indian Penal Code and human rights, Surjewala said. “The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), the body conducting the exams, had mentioned in its advertisement that questions asked will be of the level of Class 12. The HSSC has once again made a cruel joke on talent and capability of the state’s youth,” he said, adding the government should scrap the selection panel and hold the exams afresh.

Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala said the question paper was “an attempt to keep the students from rural background out of the selection process”.

Surjewala said 8.39 lakh youth were appearing for the exam being held on October 31, November 1 and 2. “Yesterday, the exam was held in morning and evening shifts, and eight sets of question paper were given to the candidates. How will a candidate’s competence be assessed fairly? Even in UPSC exams, not more than two sets of questions are given and they have the normalization criteria,” he said.

A senior functionary of HSSC admitted that “tough questions were asked” but insisted that “a level has to be maintained when the count of aspirants for a specific post” is very high.

“As many as 8.39 lakh candidates have applied for 5500 posts of constables. What happens if more than 5,500 candidates secure 100 per cent marks?,” the official said while talking to The Indian Express.

The official said the set of 100 questions was for 80 marks while remaining 20 marks will be based on other factors like additional qualification of the candidate, widow, if nobody from aspirant’s family is in the government job or if the candidate has already lost his father. “If a large number of candidates secure 80 out of 80 marks, then their selection will be left on the basis of socio-economic factors. Further, the syllabus for the examination is sent by the department concerned as per their requirements for which the recruitment is taking place,” the official added.

The written examination will conclude Tuesday following which the physical measurement of the candidates and document verification will take place.

Khattar too justified the tough questions. “Whatever is the level or question, it’s for all (candidates). If easy questions are asked, then 98-99 per cent marks may be secured. If tough questions are asked, then 85 or 75 may be secured. The question paper is same for all students. Those who are eligible, will come in merit,” he said.

He underlined that the HSSC is an independent body and the government “does not interfere in its working”. “Our only concern is that a fair selection is made,” the CM said.

Earlier, the HSSC had to cancel the recruitment examination for constables mid-way on August 7 amid reports of a paper leak.

Surjewala claimed that in seven years, there were over 30 paper leaks of different recruitment exams.

“However, not a single person has been convicted. Not a single connection of those paper leak mafia to those sitting in the citadels of power has been exposed,” he alleged.

Asked about the paper leak incidents, Khattar said it was not the first time that such an incident has happened, but the present government has ensured that culprits are caught.

Referring to the paper leak of the constable recruitment exam on August 7, which was subsequently cancelled, Khattar said the state police conducted a thorough probe and nabbed 48 people.

Alleging “favouritism” in recruitment exams during Congress rule in the state, he claimed that only around five cases were registered in paper leak incidents and “later even those FIRs were quashed” “During our time, we got 42 FIRs registered. Whenever anything comes to notice, we take a strong cognizance not hush them under the carpet, which was the practice during the previous regime,” Khattar said.