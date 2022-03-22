In Haryana, row erupts over FCI order to ‘take wheat directly to Adani silo’

Farmer unions and the Opposition in Haryana have hit out at the BJP government over a direction from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for direct delivery of wheat crop to silos managed by Adani Group at Solumajra in Kaithal district. Top Congress leaders termed the move a step “aimed at eliminating the government-managed mandis”.

Following pressure from the Opposition and the farmer unions, the FCI amended its previous order, while a spokesperson speaking on the behalf of the Adani Group insisted that “we do not force anyone to keep their crops in our silo plants; it’s their choice to keep their crops in our silo”. The Adani Group also distanced itself from the FCI directive, adding it was not issued by the company.

The FCI’s Kurukshetra Divisional Office on March 15 had issued a directive to the government procurement agencies in connection with “direct delivery in bulk from farmers to Adani Silo, Solumajra”. The letter elaborated the plan for wheat procurement and storage for 2022-23. “It has been informed to the agencies’ heads not to store wheat in the open plinths from next season (2022-23) onwards as per instructions of higher ups. It has been also decided not to issue any gunny bags in mandis adjoining Adani Silo, Solumajra, so that bulk direct delivery of wheat to the silo may be ensured from Dhand, Kaul, Pehowa, Pai, Pundri, Solumajra and Gumthala Garhu mandis,” the letter read.

The directive also made it clear that if agencies provided gunny bags, the FCI will not be able to make payments for the same, and instead de-bagging cost at Adani Silo will be recovered from the agencies.

The FCI, however, issued a revised letter on March 20, announcing withdrawal of the March 15 letter.

“The farmers can take wheat directly to Solumajra silo or to the mandis. Necessary arrangements for gunny bags etc. may be made by the purchase agencies concerned,” says the latest letter, adding that the March 15 letter was issued only to ensure maximum utilisation of the modern storage space and to avoid storage of wheat in open/CAP plinths.

In a separate press release, the FCI said that “there is no intention to close mandis”.

However, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala called the latest move as “Kheti khatam karo files”. In a tweet, Surjewala commented in Hindi: “A diktat issued to eliminate half-a-dozen mandis of Kaithal-Kurukshetra so that the silo of Adani operates. A conspiracy to eliminate mandis; what could not be fulfilled through three black laws, is now being achieved by issuing an order.”

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja said the linking of mandis with the Adani’s silo plant was an anti-farmer move, which will add to the cost and transportation time of the farmers. “The government has taken a dangerous step towards eliminating the MSP mandis. The BJP government is mortgaging the interests of farmers in the hands of capitalists. The Congress will never allow this government’s conspiracy to succeed,” she said.

However, the FCI says that the Silo is also like a normal mandi as declared by the state government and wheat in silo is procured through arhtiyas for which they are also getting commission. “It is an additional facility given to farmers. The farmers who are bringing their produce directly to silo have several advantages like they don’t have to go through the process of cleaning as it is being done automatically in the silo, apart from faster payments.”