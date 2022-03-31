In Haryana Police’s list for regularisation, 127 temples, 30 dargahs

The Haryana Police has approached the state Home Department to seek ex-post facto sanction for regularisation of nearly 160 religious structures situated at the police stations, police lines and its other premises.

Of the religious places, 127 are Hindu temples — including 54 dedicated to Hanuman and 36 to Lord Shiva — three are gurdwaras, while 30 are dargahs or mazars.

According to the state police’s list, a dargah in the name of Lukh Data, situated at Ratia police station of Fatehabad district, is 500 years old. Police sources say a haveli of an erstwhile king was later turned into a police post. In 2018, it was upgraded as City Police Station.

A similar religious structure at neighbouring Bhuna police station is stated to be 100 years old. Several of these religious structures have come into existence in the past three decades.

At some places, the religious structures have come up on a very small area — a Hanuman temple at Sonipat’s Sadar police station has been built in an area of 9 square feet — even as some others are huge — a Shiv Mandir in Sonipat Police Lines is spread over 4,578 square feet.

Explaining the significance of the structures, a senior officer said: “Often the premises of such religious structures are used to help resolve disputes through mutual understanding. In case of some disputes, people are asked to take oath at the religious place that they will only speak the truth. Because of faith, people usually avoid uttering lies in front of the deities.”

As per the Punjab Police Rules, 1934, “No place of worship or other building, not being a government building, shall be erected by members of the police force or other persons in the police lines or other police premises without the sanction of the Provincial Government.”

“In pursuance of the rules and to avoid any litigation”, the Haryana Police three months back sent a proposal to seek ex-facto sanction for regularisation of these religious structures. Sources say the police department sent a related communication to the Home Department on Monday too.

An IGP-rank officer Y Puran Kumar had earlier raised the issue of regularisation of “unauthorised and unsanctioned” places of worship on police premises while alleging that he was “harassed” for visiting a temple at a police station in Ambala in 2021 adding that “disciplinary action” had also been initiated against him. In a DO letter to Kumar, then DGP Manoj Yadava had asked “whether a prior sanction of government was obtained before setting up the place of worship in the police station”.

In his complaints, Kumar claimed that the “existence of unauthorised/ unsanctioned” places of worship in police premises is a matter of record and very much in the knowledge of all concerned.

In a representation, Kumar said: “As per information provided by the SPIO (state public information officer) of the office of DGP, Haryana, there are numerous places of worship existing in premises in various police stations across the state. Most of these places of worship exist without being sanctioned or permission from the competent authority and therefore could be termed as “unauthorised”.”

Kumar had joined as IGP Ambala range on July 1, 2020 but was transferred in April 2021. Currently, he is posted as IG of Haryana Armed Police (HAP), Madhuban (Karnal).