In Haryana, pay more and get ‘tatkal’ land deed registration

The Haryana government has launched a ‘tatkal’ land sale deed registration service at all the tehsils, a senior official Tuesday said.

Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner (Revenue) Sanjeev Kaushal said, “A provision has been made to enable an applicant to book an appointment for the deed registration on an urgent basis. This would enable getting the sale deed registered on a ‘tatkal’ urgent basis”.

Those wanting to make use of this service can book ‘tatkal’ appointments online for getting the deed registered, he said. Kaushal said a ‘tatkal fee’ of Rs 25,000 will have to be paid by the applicants in the form of an e-challan. Such an appointment can be booked only on the day of registration from 8 am onwards.

In each tehsil, 10 slots have been reserved for ‘tatkal’ service in addition to the 100 normal appointment slots, Kaushal said, adding the applicant need to apply for tatkal registration through egrashry.nic.in and jamabandi.nic.in portals.