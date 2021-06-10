In Haryana, farmers can now access their ‘fard’ online

“Progressive farmers should also train and encourage other farmers,” he added.

Farmers in Haryana can now access their ‘fard’ (mutation record) online instead of visiting the offices of patwaris, a senior official Wednesday said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, Sanjeev Kaushal, said, “To access the ‘fard’, one would simply have to enter the name of their village and ‘rakba’ on the official website (jamabandi.nic.in)”.

Addressing progressive farmers of Faridabad and hailing them as role models for their hard work and innovative thinking, Kaushal said Haryana government would release a documentary about their work, apart from a booklet which would contain details such as their name and contact information. “Progressive farmers should also train and encourage other farmers,” he added.

Kaushal also directed officials to prepare a list of villages where Vita purchase centres could be established.