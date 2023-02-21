In Haryana, every second health staff post in medical colleges vacant

Every second post of the health staff in Haryana’s medical colleges is lying vacant, the government informed the Vidhan Sabha Tuesday, a day after Governor Bandaru Dattatreya highlighted how, with the announcement of a medical college each in Palwal, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad and Panchkula, the state will soon achieve the Prime Minister’s vision of one medical college in every district.

State Cooperation and Public Health Minister Dr Banwari Lal said, “There are 9,047 sanctioned posts in government medical colleges of the state of which 4,679 are vacant. For this a proposal has been sent to Haryana Pradesh Service Commission and interviews have also been conducted to fill some of these posts. The recruitment process is underway”.

Dr Lal was replying to question by Congress MLA from Nuh, Aftab Ahmed, on the second day of the ongoing Budget Session.

“Will the Medical Education and Research Minister be pleased to state:- a) the total number of sanctioned posts in all the Government Medical Colleges in the State together with the district wise total number of posts lying vacant; b) whether it is a fact that the special Mewat allowance of doctors and other employees working in Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Medical College has been discontinued; if so, the reasons therefor; and c) whether there is any proposal under consideration of the Government to start the said allowance together with the details thereof,” Aftab Ahmed had asked the government.

Since Health Minister Anil Vij was not present in House, the reply was read out by Dr Lal.

Th Public Health Minister apprised the House that “there is a shortage of doctors in the entire state, but efforts were being made to fulfill them by forming a cadre at the state level”.

Giving a break up of the vacant posts in the medical colleges, Dr Lal said, “PGIMS Rohtak has 5,144 sanctioned posts of which 2,385 are vacant. In KCGMC, Karnal there are 944 sanctioned posts and 459 are vacant. Similarly, Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Govt Medical College, Nalhar has 1,062 sanctioned posts of which 670 are vacant. The BPSGMC, Sonipat has 1,019 sanctioned posts of which 473 are vacant. Also, In SABVGMC, Faridabad of 878 sanctioned posts, 692 are vacant”.

The minister added that the special Mewat allowance of doctors and other employees working in Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Medical College has not been stopped. “Till now this allowance was being given to doctors. Now, a proposal to grant this allowance to the Group A, B, C, D employees, who do not belong to the Mewat, is also under consideration. The CM has approved a proposal of 10 per cent basic plus DA and the same will soon be approved by the Finance Department. This allowance has been received till September 2022, thereafter arrears will be ensured,” Dr Lal added.