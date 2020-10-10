In Haryana, BJP top guns step out to mobilise support for farm laws

Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar rides on a tractor driven by Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia during a rally in support of farm laws in Gohana on Friday. (Express photo)

Facing protests against controversial farm laws, the BJP in Haryana has fielded its senior leaders to mobilise support for the Acts. The party staged tractor marches at three places on Friday.

In Gohana (Sonipat), BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankar appeared standing on a tractor while Bhiwani-Mahendragarh MP Dharambir Singh drove the tractor during a march in his constituency. Hisar MP Brijendra Singh and Rajya Sabha MP D P Vats joined the party supporters in Hisar district. Dharambir Singh and Brijendra Singh had condemned the police lathicharge on farmers when they had gathered at Pipli town of Kurukshetra district to oppose farm laws on September 10.

In Gohana’s event of Friday, Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister J P Dalal, Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia, Sonipat MP Ramesh Kaushik, Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra, Ganaur MLA Nirmal Chaudhary and Rai MLA Mohan Lal Kaushik were also present.

The BJP leaders have launched the campaign at a time when the farmers continue to stage protests against the farm laws in Haryana. For the past four days, a dharna has been going on at Sirsa in front of the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

In the past 20 days, the farmers have blocked roads twice — on September 20 and September 25 — terming the new laws as anti-farmer.

Farmer groups in few villages have even warned to ban the entry of BJP-JJP leaders. Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too joined tractor march against the farm laws apart from holding two public meetings against the farm laws.

However, BJP’s Om Prakash Dhankar Friday said, “Today, the Congress is creating such an atmosphere that the minimum support price (MSP) of crops and mandi system will be ended and the land of farmers would be sold to the big corporates. But it’s not going to take place. The farmers would continue to get MSP of their crops and the mandi system would continue to function. There is no need for the farmers to be misled. The Congress wants to keep the farmers backward.”

Dhankar added: “The Congress is misleading the farmers while taking help of falsehood. But Congress won’t be able to sell its propaganda as the BJP led Haryana government will buy each of the grains of farmers. In its poll manifesto, the Congress had promised to amend the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) apart from proposing removal of restrictions on the trade of agricultural produce in the other states and export of agricultural produce. Now, when such moves are being initiated, then the Congress is opposing the same.”

JP Dalal said, “After the introduction of three laws, the farmers will be more prosperous and progressive. There will be more options available for the farmers to sell their produce.”

AAP to gherao Khattar’s residence on Oct 11

Opposing the controversial farm laws, AAP workers will stage a protest in front of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence in Karnal on October 11. AAP’s Haryana party co-incharge Sushil Gupta said Friday the party workers would gherao the residence of Khattar to demand withdrawal of the three farm laws as “these are death warrants to the farmers”. AAP has also opposed the alleged lathicharge on agitating farmers in Pipli and Sirsa alleging the crops of farmers were not being purchased at the rate of MSP.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.