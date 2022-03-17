In Haryana Bill, jail for keeping cattle in towns with no licence

Two Bills, related to the sale and transport of cattle in urban areas and aimed at making a provision of six-month jail term for those keeping such animals without having a licence issued by the civic bodies, were referred to a select committee of the Haryana Assembly Wednesday after Opposition Congress raised objections.

The Haryana Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 provided for a jail term up to six months for those who keep horses, cattle or other quadruped animals or birds for transportation, sale or hire or for sale or produce in urban areas without a licence.

Congress legislator Aftab Ahmed said: “This proposal has a lot of repercussions as villages are also part of the civic bodies. These areas are not as developed where the cattle should not be kept.”

Party colleague Shamsher Gogi said: “There are some civic bodies where it’s difficult to find out from where the area of town or village starts.”

Even an MLA from BJP’s ally, JJP, Jogi Ram Sihag, expressed apprehensions about the provisions of the Bills.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar insisted that the cattle is leading to mismanagement in the urban areas. But keeping in view the serious objections mainly by the Opposition MLAs, the government agreed to send both related Bills to the Select Committee of the Assembly.