In Haryana, 7 officials held for taking bribe in 14 days

In the past 14 days, a total of seven government officials have been arrested for taking bribes in Haryana.

The seven people who have been arrested by the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau so far are an ITI principal, two police officials, two patwari, a panchayat secretary and an auction recorder. The bureau has also recovered a total of Rs 1.66 lakh of alleged bribe money from all the accused.

According to a spokesperson of the bureau, principal of Bhiwani’s industrial training institute (ITI) Anil Kumar Yadav was nabbed on the complaint of a sweeper, Vikas. The accused was allegedly demanding a bribe from the employees engaged under Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam to continue on the job.

In the second incident, the team from the bureau arrested panchayat secretary, Sunil Kumar, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 for reducing the amount of a fine imposed on a villager. A resident of Baba Ladana village in Kaithal alleged that he was doing fish farming in his fields when he was fine. “For some reason he was fined. After this, the panchayat secretary demanded a bribe to clear his name,” informed the anti-corruption bureau spokesperson.

In another case, a policeman, Subhash Chand, of police station Nissing (Karnal) was nabbed red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from an advocate in lieu of giving evidence in an accident case.

In yet another crackdown, the bureau arrested an ASI-rank police officer, Sushil, posted as a reader of the Panipat Traffic DSP, while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 1.10 lakh. The accused had allegedly demanded the bribe from the complainant to clear his name under rape charges in a dowry case, apart from removing the names of the co-accused from the FIR.

In Gurgaon, the team from the bureau arrested Sanjay, a patwari of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 to present a report in a court.

In Karnal, the bureau arrested an auction recorder of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board red-handed while he was accepting Rs 10,000 to issue a fodder licence. The accused, identified as Raghubir, is posted at the Karnal market committee office.

In another case, a bureau team arrested Anil, a patwari of Begu Shahpur in Sirsa district while accepting a bribe of Rs 1,800 in lieu of reporting the ownership of the complainant’s house for loan purposes.